George and Amal Clooney have donated over $1 million to coronavirus relief funds

A number of celebrities have donated funds to the coronavirus relief effort, from Blakey Lively and Ryan Reynolds offering up $1 million to food banks in the US and Canada to Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation pledging $5 million to Direct Relief, Feeding America, and The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Singer Ciara also donated one million meals to an organisation providing food to food banks and shelters across Western Washington, Donatella Versace made a 200,000 euro donation to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan, and Angelina Jolie has offered $1 million to combat child hunger.

George and Amal Clooney are no different, with the couple putting forward over a million dollars towards several charities and foundations across the globe.

According to Deadline, the couple has donated a quarter of a million dollars each (£202,000) to The Motion Picture and Television Fund, the SAG-AFTRA FUND, and Los Angeles Mayors Fund.

George is a board member of The Motion Picture and Television Fund which has been providing temporary financial support for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This includes health insurance, mental health support, food, and other essentials.

The Los Angeles Mayors fund is helping to provide childcare for frontline workers in the city, including emergency services and health care workers.

They also pledged $300,000 (£242,000) to the NHS, Lebanese Food Bank, and the relief efforts in the Italian Lombardo region.

And it’s not just the celebs who are donating to worthy causes during these unprecedented times. The social media campaign Run For Heroes has also been started to raise money for the NHS by running, walking or cycling 5k, donating £5 to NHS Charities Together (a national appeal to protect the welfare of NHS staff and equip them to fight the coronavirus) and nominating five friends to do the same.

The Just Giving page has now listed over £1.5 million in donations.