Run For Heroes: the 5km mission we can all get involved in

Run For Heroes has been started to support the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak





As our NHS heroes selflessly risk their lives for us every day on the frontline, the rest of the nation is starting to think of ways to be helpful during this uncertain time.

And now we have the answer, thanks to a fundraising campaign called Run For Heroes. Put simply, the social media campaign encourages people to use their daily outdoor exercise allowance to run, walk or cycle 5km (whilst maintaining a safe distance from others) and then donate £5 via the Run For Heroes giving page.

All proceeds will be donated to NHS Charities Together – a national appeal which bids to protect the welfare of NHS staff and equip them to fight the coronavirus.

Since the campaign was first unveiled on Instagram on March 28, over 1000 people from across the globe have taken part. Donations continue to flood in to the fundraising page, which has set a target of £5000 and has currently raised £4,552.74. Very impressive.

It’s important to add that all partakers are advised to only exercise alone or with members of the same household, whilst maintaining a social distance of two metres from others, no more than once a day, if they’re feeling healthy enough to do so.

Once you’ve completed the 5km, the campaign asks you to spread the message even further by sharing a picture of yourself exercising on Instagram, tagging @Run.For.Heroes and nominating five of your friends to also take part and donate. What a great idea.

Run For Heroes was founded by Olivia Strong, 27, from Edinburgh. She told Marie Claire, ‘Our NHS workers are working tirelessly to protect us in this nerve-wracking time. I wanted to celebrate their efforts and raise money to help them continue the fight to save lives.’

‘What started as a small fundraiser with friends has grown into a global movement. I am so grateful to everyone who has supported the cause so far and hope even more people get involved.’

At a time when our National Health Service is under unimaginable pressure from the coronavirus outbreak, we are pleased to get behind such an epic campaign that supports our frontline heroes.

Find out more @Run.For.Heroes or donate via the Run For Heroes giving page.