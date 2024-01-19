Emmy producers explain why the Friends cast did not take part in the Matthew Perry tribute

This week saw awards season continue, with the Critics' Choice and Emmy Awards taking place over the weekend.

It was the latter of these two that got the world talking the most, from Jennifer Coolidge's big win at the delayed 75th annual ceremony to Christina Applegate's surprise on-stage appearance.

It was the Emmys' 'In Memoriam' that made the most news, with Charlie Puth performing his famous song 'See You Again' with The War and Treaty to a slideshow of the TV pioneers that we lost this past year.

The slideshow ended on a photograph of beloved Friends star Matthew Perry who tragically died on October 28 aged 54. And in a special tribute, Puth transitioned his famous song to "I'll Be There For You", a beautiful rendition of the iconic Friends theme tune.

Charlie Puth performs the theme song from #Friends during the in memoriam segment at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/YbfNUZOHYjJanuary 16, 2024 See more

The tribute has been widely praised, but according to Emmys producers, an initial idea had been for Perry's Friends co-stars - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, to take part in the tribute.

Emmy producers have opened up about this since, explaining why the Friends cast did not take part in the tribute.

"It's still very fresh for them," executive producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay told The Hollywood Reporter. "We had talked about it early on, but I can imagine, from their side, they're mourning someone who was still very close to them."

She continued: "I can't speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon."

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

The Friends cast released a joint statement after Matthew Perry's death, paying tribute to their castmate and friend.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," read the statement. “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

We will continue to update this story.