Thomas Markle unsurprisingly has a lot to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new biography

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

They went on to lose their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand, and relocated across the pond to Los Angeles, California, where they are spending some time as a family of three.

Since the big move, the Sussex couple has made non-stop news, from their A-list neighbours and Meghan surprising everyone with her ‘perfect’ Spanish to their recent volunteer work.

It was their new biography, Finding Freedom, that got the world talking the most however, as Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new release revealed multiple royal family secrets.

This is something that Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, had a lot to say about.

Accusing his daughter of ‘whining’, Thomas Markle told The Sun: ‘This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything. Because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.’

This is not the first time that Thomas Markle has spoken out against Harry and Meghan, speaking to tabloids about the couple repeatedly since their split from the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet commented.