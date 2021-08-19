Emily in Paris is joining forces with the Great British Bake Off and we can’t deal

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ooh la la!

Emily in Paris first burst onto our screens in 2020, capturing the hearts of millennials everywhere.

The US comedy drama sees loveable Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper relocate to the French capital to offer an American perspective at a Parisian marketing firm.

Think every Paris cliché – croissants, berets, macarons, Champagne heiresses, handsome chefs, midnight walks under the Eiffel Tower – all packaged into 10 picture-perfect episodes starring Lily Collins.

With Emily in Paris season two currently in production, Lily Collins graced the cover of W magazine this month. But it wasn’t EIP that was the focus, but instead the Great British Bake Off.

For the latest issue, a series of celebrities dressed up as the stars of their favourite shows, and Lily chose to dress up as Prue Leith from the Great British Bake Off.

‘I love any show about baking and cooking,’ she explained in the interview. ‘I bake a lot of gluten-free, vegan things, which people think sounds gross, but I get a kick out of making something with vegan chocolate or more ingredients and seeing if it works.’

She continued: ‘I saw the show’s first season. I love being surrounded by the British accent, especially if I’m not in England; there’s something very nostalgic about it. I just watch every season, even when they were changing hosts. I can’t stop watching. I binge it.’

We are so here for this.