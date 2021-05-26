Elliot Page just shared his first shirtless photo since top surgery and we’re very here for it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

That smile!

Elliot Page has spoken openly about being transgender. Earlier this year, the actor shared on social media that he would be undergoing surgery to transition from female to male.

On his Instagram page, he’s discussed the physical transformation of the surgery, but also opened up about the mental transformation sharing his news with the world has had, saying: “It has completely transformed my life… [It’s] not only life-changing but lifesaving.”

Yesterday, Elliot shared his first shirtless photo since his top surgery.

Posting the image to his Instagram page yesterday, where he has 5.4 million followers, the actor is standing next to a pool wearing red swimming trunks, sunglasses, a baseball cap and a chain, and is grinning into the camera.

The caption simply says: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful.”

The post currently has nearly three million likes, with over 65,000 comments from fans and friends.

Ilana Glazer commented: “Look a dat handsome boi”, while Julianne Moore said: “Happy summer @elliotpage 🔥”.

Not everyone who is transgender will have surgery – it’s a personal decision. But looking at Elliot’s latest post, it looks like it was the right move for him.

Top surgery is a procedure for transgender men whereby female breast tissue is removed from your body.

Elliot has shared that the ins and outs of his transition with the world, and how it hasn’t always been easy.

Speaking to TIME magazine about his journey, he said: “[There’s] this feeling of true excitement and deep gratitude to have made it to this point in my life… mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety.”

“What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia. [And] that’s essentially what happened.”

There’s no doubt his journey has made him an invaluable role model for the LGBTQ+ community – and, thankfully, the award-winning actor is now finally being able to embrace ‘who [they] are’

Elliot said to TIME that the “shame and discomfort” he once felt has now been replaced by “finally [being] able to embrace being transgender… and letting myself fully become who I am.”

Good for you, Elliot – you look great.