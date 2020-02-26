Duffy just opened up about being held hostage in a tell-all Instagram post

The 'Mercy' star has shared her ordeal in the hope it'll help others who may have been through similar

You’ll know her for her hit pop song ‘Mercy’ and iconic Twiggy-esque 60’s hair, but what you may not know about singer Duffy is the tragic ordeal she faced at the hands of an attacker.

The Grammy award-winning artist took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that at the height of her success, she was drugged, held captive and raped after being kidnapped.

The news comes the same week as Harvey Weinstein is found guilty of rape and we covered his ‘Silence Breakers’ reacting to the verdict and touching on the ongoing #MeToo movement.

Admitting that her ‘recovery took time’, she stressed that ‘you can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing [the share-all Instagram post].’

The 35-year-old singer, full name Aimee Anne Duffy, shared with her 33,000 followers: ‘Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why.’

‘The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days… There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.’

She also shared that, in the following weeks she’ll be taking part in a spoken interview where she goes into more detail of what exactly happened to her that night, and asks for respect at this time, stressing that it’s ‘a gentle move for [her] to make’ for both her and her family.

The artist shot to fame with her first album Rockferry, which reached the number one top spot in six countries, scooping three Brit Awards and a Grammy.

Eleri Butler of Welsh Women’s Aid told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers that Duffy’s decision to reveal her ordeal was a ‘strong, courageous and powerful statement’.

She added: ‘It’s really difficult to speak out… for some women it’s the right time to talk many years after the experience, and for some it’s never the right time.’

Duffy’s followers were quick to support the singer, sharing shock and sadness but mainly relief that the singer is now safe and finally in a stage of healing. @gabyroslin said: ‘Sending you even more sunshine. May your heart be bursting with only love and sunshine from now on. You are a strong, beautiful woman and may you receive only kindness from now on ❤️✨😘’ and @messiahkaeto added: ‘This has legit blown my mind. This is someone who is brave. This is someone who is admirable. I genuinely cannot even begin to imagine the pain and suffering but the fact the sun is shining again is inspirational.’

Don’t struggle alone. Be sure to call The Samaritans if you’re feeling down, depressed, suicidal or in need of help. They’re there to help whenever you may need a hand. Simply call 116 123.