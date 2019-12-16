Harvey Weinstein claims he is a pioneering force for women in film

The disgraced film magnate has claimed that he has done more for women in the film industry than anyone else, just weeks before he is due to stand trial for five counts of rape.

Words by Kate McCusker

In an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six, disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein has referred to himself as the ‘forgotten man’, claiming that his ‘pioneering’ work advocating for films written and directed by women has been ‘eviscerated’, just weeks before the commencement of his rape trial.

The 67-year-old producer, whose alleged abuse prompted the #MeToo movement in 2017, spoke to the paper while recuperating from a spinal injury in hospital, after appearing in court last week using a walking frame.

‘I made more movies directed by women and about women than any film-maker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago,’ he told the US publication. ‘I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it! It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten.’

Weinstein is accused of five counts of rape and sexual assault. The paper reported that during the interview he showed little sign of remorse for the abuse he is accused of.

Actresses including Jennifer Aniston have claimed that they were bullied into wearing Weinstein’s former wife Georgina Chapman’s label Marchesa on the red carpet.

Weinstein claims he got Gwyneth Paltrow a pay deal of $10m for her role in 2003 movie View from the Top, making her the highest-paid female actor in an independent film. Paltrow, however, has accused The Weinstein Company owner of harassment.

The backlash to the disgraced film mogul’s comments has been fast and far-ranging.

A group of women known as ‘the silence breakers’, which includes actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd, have hit back at the interview, writing in a statement: ‘Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again.’

‘He says in a new interview he doesn’t want to be forgotten. Well, he won’t be,’ his 23 female accusers have said in their joint statement.

‘He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing.

‘He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse.’

Weinstein reached a tentative settlement of £19m last week with a number of women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein’s criminal trial on charges of rape and sexual assault is due to begin next month.