Dua Lipa is embracing the ‘next chapter’ in her life

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Dua Lipa is our spirit animal for more reasons than one, whether it is her successful music career, beauty routine, or empowering attitude.

The 26-year-old singer is embracing the “next chapter” in her life, which she has admitted is about “truly being good with being alone” and enjoying her own company, which we are here for.

Speaking in the new issue of Vogue, the Levitating hitmaker – who split from boyfriend Anwar Hadid for two years before they split in December – said: “The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone.”

Dua has documented taking herself out for a solo dinner date in New York on her subscription newsletter and website Service95, and while for some it is the norm, it was a step that made her nervous.

Video you may like:

She explained: “Some people on the internet were like, ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time.’ And I think that’s amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me. I was nervous—like, what am I gonna do? I don’t want to be on my phone.”

The last two years, following the coronavirus pandemic, has had an impact on Dua and her music career, but she thinks this aspect of her life is also shifting.

She shared: “For two years we were frozen. I didn’t get to really do these songs in the way that I’d envisioned them, and now that I’ve been able to put a show around it, it feels new to me.

“But there are also ways I feel I’m moving on a little bit. Especially now that I’ve started writing again and working on new music.

“I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured. It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It’s about understanding what I want.”