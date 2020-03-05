‘We weren’t bringing out the best in each other’



Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom divorced in 2013, separating after three years of marriage.

While the announcement of their split broke our millennial hearts, the former couple seem to have perfected amicable ‘uncoupling’.

Orlando and Miranda, who share 9-year-old son, Flynn, may be private about their former relationship but they never miss an opportunity to sing the other’s praises, looking back on their marriage fondly.

In a past interview with NET-A-PORTER’s The Edit, Miranda (who is now married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel) spoke about her past relationship with Orlando, explaining how she and the actor are still friends.

‘It was the right thing to do,’ she said of their break up, explaining ‘We weren’t bringing out the best in each other.’

She continued: ‘There’s no hostility there, we’ll always be friends.’

Orlando has also spoken about the painful divorce but has made a conscious effort to stay friendly with the supermodel.

Taking to his Instagram to wish Miranda a happy mother’s day a few years back, Orlando posted a photo of their son Flynn hugging a poster of his mother.

‘We came across this billboard in China while he was visiting me on set,’ Orlando posted to his followers. ‘He loves his mum and what’s not to love – she’s a wonderful mother a great friend and co parent so blessed and grateful.’

The actor also opened up about the divorce to The Mirror, explaining, ‘There was a period of instability when his mum and I were separating and we both made conscious choices that we would be around as much as possible to help that whole transitional period.’

He continued: ‘Now things have settled nicely, everybody is in a good place. There’s a rock-solid security there and therefore more freedom to explore professionally that I have in the past few years.’

Move over Chris and Gwyneth – these two are paving the way for amicable break ups.