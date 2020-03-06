Chris Pratt is reported to have ‘never felt good enough’ to be with Anna Faris

Here’s everything to know…

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their separation two years ago, insisting they had nothing but love for each other and their son Jack.

Since their announcement, both Anna and Chris have since moved on, with Chris marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger and Anna now in a relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Both actors have remained relatively tight-lipped about their split since parting ways, but this week Chris’ former relationship made news, with sources explaining that he ‘never felt good enough’ to be with her.

‘Chris was very insecure about himself before he started dating Katherine,’ an US Weekly source explained. ‘He never felt “good enough” for Anna Faris, and then when their relationship started to go downward, he was angry and not liking who he was.’

According to a source via TMZ, Chris ‘had some life-changing experiences that required him to adjust the balance between family and career.’

The source added: ‘When he married Anna back in 2009, she was much bigger than him. He’s now at the top of the Hollywood food chain, and with that comes opportunities that take him all over the world, shooting movies that take him away from home for months at a time.’

The US Weekly source added: ‘Chris has a much healthier self-image now.’