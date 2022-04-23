Britney Spears slammed by ex Kevin Federline after claims he refused to see her during pregnancy

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Britney is expecting her third child

Britney Spears has come under fire from her her ex-husband Kevin Federline, after she claimed he never wanted to see her during her pregnancy with their child.

The Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram earlier this week in which she discussed suffering from “horrible” perinatal depression during both of her pregnancies with Sean and Jayden, who she had with Kevin.

The 40-year-old singer went on to claim Kevin never made the effort to see while she was expecting, despite her making the effort to fly around the world to see him.

In the since deleted post, Britney wrote: “But geez my ex-husband [Kevin Federline] wouldn’t see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video!!!”

Britney went on to claim her brother’s best friend was more supportive.

However, Kevin – who was married to Britney for three years from 2004 to 2007 – did not take the comments lightly.

Kevin’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ in a video message: “[Britney’s account] is completely the opposite of what’s true, she knows that.’

“She should be very careful about pursuing a dialogue that’s based on revisionist history.”

“That story about Kevin in Las Vegas and Britney is completely erroneous, and he’s not going to stand by and let that story besmirch what he did and his support of her back in the day.

“But when she starts talking about the way things were when Jayden and Preston were infants that’s completely fabricated. Kevin is not going to let that stand by and let that be the portrayal of fact.”

Britney announced she is expecting her third child with Sam Asghari earlier this month.

The Crossroads actress shared a photo by Andrea McClain of a cup of coffee with pink flowers on her Instagram account to confirm the exciting news.

She wrote: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Though Britney and Sam refer to one another as husband and wife, after keeping their engagement secret for a while, details of their wedding has also been kept under wraps.