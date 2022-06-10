One A-list singer just referenced Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial in her latest song

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial caught the attention of the world, with the case running from 11 April to 27 May.

In fact, the seven-week trial has been dubbed one of the biggest cultural events of our lifetimes.

The trial saw Depp sue his ex-wife, Amber Heard, asking for $50 million (£38.7 million) in damages.

Depp argued that Heard defamed him in an op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, entitled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Heard counter-sued him for $100 million (£79.5 million).

Jurors voted in Depp’s favour, concluding that he was defamed by Heard’s Washington Post op-ed, and seeing him be awarded $10m (£8m) in compensation and a further $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.

“My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought,” Depp announced in a statement released by his team. “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun. Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes.”

Reaching out with a statement from Heard, her team said to Marie Claire UK: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

Just weeks after the trial’s conclusion, the case is back in the news after one A-list singer referenced it in a new song.

Billie Eilish surprised the audience at a recent Manchester show with a new yet-to-be released song, that she performed with her brother and co-writer Finneas O’Connell.

“This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you,” Eilish told the crowd before the performance. And while the song is yet to be released, its lyrics have been made public:

“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning Roe v Wade.”

There is no word yet as to when the song will be released.

We will continue to update this story.