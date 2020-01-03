This is what Harry and Meghan bought baby Archie for Christmas

There are many special traditions when it comes to a royal Christmas. Apparently, they’re not allowed to play Monopoly (it ‘gets too vicious’), they open their presents on Christmas eve, they must enter the dining room in order of title and they’re reportedly weighed before and after their Christmas meal to assess whether or not they’ve eaten enough.

And when it comes to what’s on their plates, former royal chef, Darren McGrady, told Good Housekeeping that they ‘stick with the same meal year after year’.

He says that they have a ‘hearty breakfast’ on Christmas morning before heading to church, followed by ‘a big lunch that includes a salad with shrimp or lobster, and a roasted turkey, and all of your traditional side dishes like parsnips, carrots, Brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding with brandy butter for dessert.’ Tasty.

But this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle skipped the festivities at Sandringham with the rest of the royals and decided to spend the holidays overseas with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, instead.

It was their first Christmas with their son, baby Archie Harrison, and they made it an extra special occasion for the little one according to one insider.

A source told US Weekly: ‘Archie is the centre of Meghan and Harry’s world and they can’t help it.

‘For Christmas, they bought him books, building blocks and a baby ball bit. It’s not all about extravagant gifts for them.’

The source also revealed a little it about baby Archie’s personality, saying: ‘He loves being entertained and interacting with people. Some children get shy or nervous around new people, but not Archie.