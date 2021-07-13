Speculation that Angelina Jolie is dating this A-lister just peaked

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her new Marvel role to her work as a philanthropist, recently donating $1 million to a charity helping underprivileged children during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is her separation from Brad Pitt that is still making headlines however, despite filing for divorce over four years ago.

From their ‘bifurcating’ their marriage to their custody arrangements over their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, ‘Brangelina’ is still all anyone can talk about.

Their ongoing divorce resurfaced recently as a report emerged that Angelina has offered to testify against Brad.

Angelina is reportedly volunteering herself to offer ‘proof and authority in support’ of alleged domestic violence, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

This month however it was a new relationship that made Angelina Jolie headlines, as the Academy Award winner was spotted out and about on what looked like a date with a very famous A-lister.

The A-lister in question? The Weeknd.

Yes, this is not a drill.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were photographed getting dinner together in LA earlier this month, reportedly dining at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi according to Page Six, before leaving separately.

And prompting the speculation to peak this week, the duo were spotted less than two weeks later at a private concert for Mustafa.

According to images via a fan account, The Weeknd sat with a group of friends and Ange attended with her children Zahara and Shiloh.

While the internet is convinced that there is an Angelina-Weeknd relationship going on, it could actually have been work-related, with The Weeknd said to be co-writing and starring in an HBO Max series.

‘They’re clearly not trying to hide [their dinner]’, a source told Page Six after their Italian meal earlier this month. ‘He’s definitely focused on getting into the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.’

We will continue to update this story.