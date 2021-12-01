Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She was rushed to hospital.

As we shared yesterday, Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden was this week rushed to hospital after a debilitating Crohn’s flare-up.

The star, who was partnered with McFly singer Tom Fletcher in season nineteen of the show, has now shared an update on her Instagram Stories.

Fans have been increasingly concerned having not heard much from the professional.

But yesterday evening the dancer wrote: “Just want to say the biggest thank you for all the lovely messages, comments, and posts I’ve received.”

Explaining that she is recovering, she added: “Feeling so much better and certainly feeling the love! Thank you thank you thank you!!!”

Just a couple of days prior, the pro had taken to social media to explain why she’d been missing from the show in the first place (while Tom and Amy have been eliminated, the professionals still sit in the audience and star in the group dance in the Sunday night show).

Explaining her absence, she wrote: “Thanks for the all messages over the weekend.”

“Unfortunately, I was missing from the show as I had an unexpected Crohn’s flare-up and hospital admission in which I received unbelievable care.”

She added that SCD co-stars, Sara and Tom, had been thoughtfully looking after her as sadly her husband, Ben Jones, was away on business.

“I’m recovering very well and certainly being well looked after and look forward to returning to the dance floor. Big thanks to lovely @saradaviescc and @tomfletcher for taking care of me (of all the days to be poorly, Ben was in Blackpool with the dance school).

“To the Fletchers who made sure I had everything and more at the hospital, have brought me back to theirs where the whole family are giving me all the love, care, burnt toast (Tom), unlimited supply of @mrsgifletcher clothes along with @tomfletcher sock choice you could possibly need, lots of drawings and pretend injections from my new doctors Buzz, Buddy and Max.”

“Thank you, they really were sent to me.”

Chron’s disease affects at least 115,000 people in the UK at current, and it can affect people of all ages. According to the NHS website, is a lifelong condition where parts of the digestive system become inflamed.

Amy went into detail about what it’s like to live with the disease in a documentary that aired last year.

Speaking candidly to the production crew, she explained that the chronic condition causes both inflammation and ulcers in the digestive system and has resulted in her being admitted to hospital over 100 times.

She’s also spoken to Hello! magazine previously about the steroids she is prescribed to ease her symptoms.

We’re glad to hear that she’s feeling better already. Wishing the dancer all the best for a speedy recovery.