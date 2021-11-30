Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The professional dancer suffered an unexpected Crohn’s flare up.

It’s hard to believe that this weekend was the 10th live show of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. Next week is the quarter final, and over the past couple of weeks we’ve sadly lost some of our most-loved celebrities in the dance off.

On musicals week, it was McFly frontman Tom Fletcher and his professional dance partner, Amy Dowden, who were voted off Strictly by the judges. And in a dramatic turn of events, Amy ended up briefly moving in with Tom and his family following an emergency trip to hospital.

After Tom and Amy unexpectedly left the show, the pair were unsurprisingly reluctant to go their separate ways. So on the Monday after their elimination, they shared on Instagram that they had booked a dance studio so they could continue enjoying the Strictly dance fun.

But following that, things deteriorated for dancer Amy Dowden. Sharing a post on Instagram, she explained the “scary” events that led to her missing Saturday night’s live Strictly show (the professional dancers continue to feature on the show even after they’re voted off with their celebrity partners).

Thanking her followers for the all their messages, Amy wrote: “Unfortunately, I was missing from the show as I had an unexpected Crohn’s flare up and hospital admission in which I received unbelievable care. I’m recovering very well and certainly being well looked after and look forward to returning to the dance floor.”

Amy added that she owed a big thanks to Tom Fletcher and fellow Strictly celeb Sara Davies, who were with her when she fell ill while her fiancé Ben was working away.

“To the Fletchers who made sure I had everything and more at the hospital, have brought me back to theirs where the whole family are giving me all the love, care, burnt toast (Tom), unlimited supply of @mrsgifletcher clothes along with @tomfletcher sock choice you could possibly need, lots of drawings and pretend injections from my new doctors Buzz, Buddy and Max. Thank you, they really were sent to me,” she added, with two pink heart emojis.

Tom also took to Instagram about Amy’s health issues, describing her as “one of the strongest people I’ve EVER met!” and recalling her Crohn’s flare up as “a pretty scary experience”.

Videos you may like:

“She’s home with us now and back to chatting non-stop and drinking her way through our supply of teabags, so I think she’s on the mend. Rest assured, the Fletchers are taking care of her,” added Tom.

Well at least she’s in good hands, and if she’s not well enough to attend Strictly Come Dancing’s live show this Saturday, then we’re sure she’ll be tuning in at home.