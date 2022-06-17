Amber Heard speaks out in first interview since trial

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The actress said she stands by her testimony "to my dying day"

Amber Heard spoke to journalist Savannah Guthrie for NBC in an interview that will air tonight about her sensational trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In snippets from the interview that have already been released, Heard tells Guthrie that a mass of documents detailing her alleged abuse by Depp was discounted by the court as “hearsay”.

The couple married in 2015 but Heard said she had reported physical abuse in their relationship since 2011. Speaking to Guthrue she said:

“There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011, from the very beginning of my relationship, that were taken by my doctor who I was reporting the abuse to,”

The notes were taken from Heard’s therapy sessions, and the actress says in the interview they included information from 2012 when Heard had told her therapist that “Depp had “hit her, threw her on the floor”.

In a section of the interview released today, Heard maintains that she stands by her testimony “to my dying day” and that she has reaped the consequences of “speaking truth to power”.

Depp’s team responded with a statement to NBC today regarding Heard’s claims without mentioning her by name:

“It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favour.”

In the interview, which is Heard’s first since the verdict that ruled in her ex-husband’s favour, she went on to say that the couple were “awful to each other” and that she made “a lot of mistakes – but always told the truth”.

Meanwhile a juror from the trial spoke anonymously to Good Morning America this week saying the actress “didn’t come across as believable”.

“It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions,” the juror said.

“She would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. It didn’t seem natural.”

By contrast, Depp “just seemed a little more real in terms of how he responded to questions”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard for allegedly implying he abused her in an article for the Washington Post in 2018. Heard responded by countersuing Depp and a jury trial on the defamation claims concluded on 2 June ruling Depp’s favour.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.