Prince William and Kate Middleton are teaching the Cambridge children an exciting new hobby

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis’ love for interrupting Zoom calls, these miniature royals make non-stop headlines.

This week, it was the whole Cambridge family that got the world talking as it emerged that Prince William and Kate Middleton were introducing their children to a very exciting hobby.

The pastime in question? Sailing.

The Duke and Duchess (both experienced sailors) took their three children sailing in Norfolk just last month, according to Vanity Fair.

‘They are very much a family of sailors now,’ a source explained. ‘Kate has always been a competent sailor, and William’s pretty good too. They have enjoyed some wonderful time on the coast this summer sailing and showing the children how to steer and sail a boat.’

The source continued: ‘The kids were all running in and out of the water with their dog and spent hours playing in the sand. They are clearly a family that love being outdoors and in nature. It was lovely to see them playing so freely and not being bothered by anyone.’

Well, that’s lovely.