Kate Middleton is following after Princess Diana with her parenting priorities

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked about family in the world, but while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis often steal the limelight with their signature sass and royal waves, it’s their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made non-stop news recently, from their relocation to their Anmer Hall home where they are currently on lockdown to their homeschooling duties for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

This week it was Kate Middleton who got the world talking in particular – for the reports that she is following after her late mother-in-law in terms of parenting priorities.

Princess Diana was known to push for William and Harry to have a normal childhood, something that The Sun has reported Kate is keen to do for George, Charlotte and Louis.

‘Kate has always wanted the children to live in the real world,’ a source reportedly told the publication. ‘She and William don’t want them to live in a gilded bubble. They want them to grow up having the same experiences as other kids.’

The source continued: ‘Kate is mindful of how much William loved his mother. She was very unstuffy and wanted William and Harry to fit in with their school friends and experience normality. That’s the baton she handed to Kate.’

