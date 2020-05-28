Why 100,00 People Want New Boots No7 Retinol Cream

It's finally able to buy today – go, go, go!

With the biggest waitlist in its history, the first Boots No7 retinol cream is breaking the internet.

So does the grandly named No 7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate live up to the hype?

What Exactly Is The Boots No7 Retinol Cream?

The product is actually an anti-ageing serum to be used at night. It contains retinol, a derivative of vitamin A and a potent member of the ‘retinoid’ family.

It is genuinely groundbreaking because it is Boots’ first foray into using retinol instead of retinyl palmitate, a less powerful retinoid, which was the key ingredient in the Protect & Perfect Serum.

The texture of the No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate is lightweight, non-sticky and easily absorbed by the skin.

However, if you suffer from particularly dry skin, you may find that you still need to apply moisturiser on top afterwards. Use the best moisturiser for every skin type as a guide.

Retinol In Skincare: How Does It Fight Wrinkles?

Generally-speaking, retinol resurfaces the skin, meaning it buffs away dead cells on the surface of the skin. It also helps break up any pigmentation patches on the skin.

But, most importantly, it helps increase the production of collagen to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and makes skin firmer.

What’s more, Boots has used cutting-edge technology to deliver the retinol into your skin.

By suspending the retinol inside a skin-compatible oil and water formula, it is able to travel through the surface layers to where skin needs it most.

Plus, its anti-ageing benefits are helped along by No7’s signature peptide compound. These proteins seriously help plump up skin for both cumulative and immediate gratification.

Will The Retinol Irritate My Skin?

The fact that the Boots No7 retinol cream is unscented is good news for those with sensitive skin.

It also contains bisabolol, a skin-calming ingredient derived from camomile, to play down any irritation.

The ‘1.5% Retinol Complex’ label needs a little explaining, too.

Contrary to common belief, the product doesn’t contain 1.5 per cent retinol. In fact, it consists of 0.3 per cent retinol, which No7 scientists found was the sweet-spot concentration for efficacy with minimal irritation (the 1.5 per cent refers to the mix of retinol and other actives).

Tempted? At just £34 and with a 100,000 pre-orders you’ll have to be quick to snap it up.