Save 50% on Kiehl’s this week in the Power Duo Sale

Did somebody say discount skincare?

It’s sale time! Kiehl’s has just announced their surprise Autumn sale, allowing you to nab 50% off some of your favourite skincare products.

Live from the 7th-12th October, the Power Duo Sale lets you shop Kiehl’s at buy one get one half price when you use the code POWERDUO.

The offer also excludes gift sets, limited edition products and beauty advent calendars. Note that the discount will be applied to the cheaper of the two products, so any potential savings listed below will only be applied if your other purchase is more expensive.

Keep scrolling for some of the most iconic products you can save on until Monday when you shop in multiples of two!

It’s a classic for a reason! The Ultra Facial Cream is one of the best moisturisers around and a brand best seller, working to keep your skin’s hydration levels in tip-top condition throughout the day. It’s also available with sun protection in the Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30.

When it comes to the best face oils, the Midnight Recovery Concentrate is up there with the best. Containing hero moisturising ingredient squalane to promote supple and smooth skin, it works wonders while you sleep to smooth fine lines and renew the complexion.

The skin around your eye is far more delicate than the rest of your face, and so it requires creams that are a bit more gentle. Kiehl’s eye cream, enriched with avocado oil, is one of those skincare products that has a cult following, so you’d do well to have one in your beauty arsenal.

Hands up if you’re great at remembering to moisturise your face, not so great at remembering to moisturiser your body? One of the world’s most popular body lotions, Kiehl’s Creme de Corps is a delicious (on your skin) body lotion that is loved by beauty enthusiasts all over.

Clearly is a great time to stock up on your favourite Kiehl’s products.

Happy shopping!