'Confidence is sexy'

From today we can all get the Jonathan Van Ness special treatment. The Queer Eye star, who speciailises in hair and grooming as part of the Fab Five on the Netflix show, has launched his own haircare line into Space NK.

‘Hair is hair is hair,’ says Van Ness. And that’s because JVN Hair isn’t aimed at a particular hair type or gender – it’s a fully inclusive haircare range that looks to solve the hair concerns that everyone has. It isn’t telling you how beautiful you hair could be, because you hair is already beautiful as it is. ‘JVN allows everyone that uses it to find their best hair self, feel beautiful and show the world that they can look better than ever.’

JVN Hair includes three shampoo and conditioners collections – Embody, Nurture and Undamage. Embody seeks to add bounce, volume and shine, Nurture is all about hydrating thirsty locks and Undamage, well you can probably figure out what Undamage does. There are also three treatment and styling products – a Recovery Serum, a Pre-wash Scalp Oil and an Air Dry Cream.

The key ingredient across the whole range is Hemisqualane, which is a natural alternative to silicone that comes from sustaibly sourced sugarcane. Yay, for sustainable beauty. It’s able to penetrate deep into the hair shaft, so everytime you use any of the JVN hair products you are improving your hair’s health, quality and strength.

The prices are affordable, so that you can mix and match your shampoos and conditioners depending on your hair’s needs that day.

Marie Claire’s JVN Hair Heroes