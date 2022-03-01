'Confidence is sexy'
From today we can all get the Jonathan Van Ness special treatment. The Queer Eye star, who speciailises in hair and grooming as part of the Fab Five on the Netflix show, has launched his own haircare line into Space NK.
‘Hair is hair is hair,’ says Van Ness. And that’s because JVN Hair isn’t aimed at a particular hair type or gender – it’s a fully inclusive haircare range that looks to solve the hair concerns that everyone has. It isn’t telling you how beautiful you hair could be, because you hair is already beautiful as it is. ‘JVN allows everyone that uses it to find their best hair self, feel beautiful and show the world that they can look better than ever.’
JVN Hair includes three shampoo and conditioners collections – Embody, Nurture and Undamage. Embody seeks to add bounce, volume and shine, Nurture is all about hydrating thirsty locks and Undamage, well you can probably figure out what Undamage does. There are also three treatment and styling products – a Recovery Serum, a Pre-wash Scalp Oil and an Air Dry Cream.
The key ingredient across the whole range is Hemisqualane, which is a natural alternative to silicone that comes from sustaibly sourced sugarcane. Yay, for sustainable beauty. It’s able to penetrate deep into the hair shaft, so everytime you use any of the JVN hair products you are improving your hair’s health, quality and strength.
The prices are affordable, so that you can mix and match your shampoos and conditioners depending on your hair’s needs that day.
Marie Claire’s JVN Hair Heroes
JVN Hair Embody Daily Volumising Shampoo, £16 | Space NK
For added oomph, this shampoo cleans away any impurities that might weigh down your roots, whilst enhancing thickness and fullness thanks to the caffeine, biotin and bambo extract.
JVN Hair Damage Stengthening Conditioner, £16 | Space NK
If you heat style or colour your hair, then the ceramides, hydrolysed quinoa and jojoba esters in the formula will smooth, detangle and stregnthen stressed tresses.
JVN Hair Nurture Deep Moisture Mask, £21 | Space NK
A three-minute gamechanger. A boost of hydration that will leave hair silky smooth to the touch.
JVN Hair Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil, £24 | Space NK
Use this before your shampoo for super, duper healthy hair. Once the hair is out of the root, you can only do so much, but clarifying, calming and cleansing the scalp ensures healthier-looking hair.
JVN Hair Complete Instant Recovery Serum, £24 | Space NK
This is your post-shower, pre-blowdry treatment. It helps with the look of split ends and restores damaged lengths.
JVN Hair Complete Air Dry Cream, £21 | Space NK
This is your soft styling cream that reduces frizz and adds hold, but doesn’t alter the integrity of your natural hair texture.