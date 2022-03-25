Get ready for Spring with up to 30% off YSL, Tan-Luxe and more at Feelunique

Stock up on some sunny weather essentials...
The sun has finally decided to make an appearance, and here at Marie Claire UK, we’ve already started switching up our beauty routines for the warmer weather. From the best fake tan, the best SPF moisturisers and the best sun cream, we’re ready to stock up on everything we need, however, sometimes that can end up costing a small fortune.
Luckily, Feelunique are celebrating the act of self-care this Spring and are encouraging beauty lovers to ‘feel luxe’ with up to 30% off selected luxury brands, free gifts and more.
Of course, we’ve chosen our top beauty products for you to add to your basket, all designed to get you ready for Spring and beyond. Happy shopping…
Tan-Luxe The Water Hydrating Self-Tan Water Medium,
was £34 now £24.65 | Feelunique
Revolutionise the way you tan with this vitamin infused self-tan elixir. It delivers a golden, natural looking tan bursting with goodness. The quick drying, translucent formula means you can literally apply and go, developing a radiant glow in just 2-4 hours. Impressive, right?
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum,
was £113 now £91.94 | Feelunique
If you’re looking for a Spring scent, look no further than this. Viktor&Rolf’s iconic Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum blends addictive floral notes with warm woody undertones for a sensory explosion.
YSL Beauty Touche Éclat Blur Primer,
was £32 now £25.60 | Feelunique
We are all about a glowy base this Spring and Summer. This blurring and illuminating face primer by YSL will give you just that, while helping your makeup to last all day long in the heat. Win win.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50,
was £32.50 now from £26 | Feelunique
This CC+ Cream is infused with hydrolysed collagen, peptides, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to improve the appearance of redness, dark circles and pores for a flawless-looking coverage that won’t crease or crack.
Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzing Powder,
was £27.50 now £23.35 | Feelunique
For a healthy, natural looking tan all year round, simply dust this soft bronze powder all over your complexion. It even comes with a brush that is perfect for contouring.
YSL Beauty Libre Intense Eau de Parfum,
was £112 now £89.60 | Feelunique
Another one of our favourite Summer scents is YSL Beauty Libre Intense Eau de Parfum. The fragrance reveals creamy and smoky facets before unveiling a woody-ambery base which fuses smooth vanilla and vetiver for depth and intensity.
ICONIC London Sheer Blush,
was £21 now £16.80 | Feelunique
It’s all about the cream blush this season for that dewy glow. The ICONIC London Sheer Blush melts into the skin, giving cheeks and lips a beautiful veil of soft-focus colour.
Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum,
was £36 now £30.60 | Feelunique
If you liked the sound of the Tan-Luxe Self-Tan Water, then you will love this. With just the right percentage of tanning actives (4%) for daily use and a powerful collection of superfoods, this serum delivers a radiant, tanned glow while hydrating, brightening and boosting collagen.
Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray,
was £27 now £21.60 | Feelunique
The Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray keeps makeup looking gorgeously just-applied for up to 16 hours—without melting, fading or settling into fine lines. Perfect for battling the heat.
Kiehl’s Ultra Light Daily UV Defense SPF50,
was £40 now £32 | Feelunique
It’s important to wear SPF all year round, but it is especially key in the warmer months. Kiehl’s daily ultra light formula moisturises the skin and utilises efficacious levels of an advanced sun filter system and pollution-deflecting technology. The lightweight lotion is fast absorbing and leaves skin with an invisible finish.