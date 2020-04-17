You don't have to be an expert...

Facial massage has got to be up there with the most underrated beauty habits of all. But it deserves way more hype and definitely more attention than the ten seconds we devote to it when applying our serum.

In fact, if you’re serious about healthy skin and don’t do facial massage, you might as well stop right now.

Tapping, pinching, sweeping – it does so much more than just give you a glow.

We have 300 pressure points on the face. Each ones relates to the body, so when you do facial massage you impact every organ as well as kneading away tiredness and puffiness.

Done right, facial massage helps your skincare to absorb better. It stimulates blood flow, which aids cell rejuvenation; it helps with lymphatic drainage and muscle tone to firm.

Speaking of muscles, massage relaxes the ones directly underneath your skin and reduces the tension that can lead to wrinkles in your jaw and neck area.

And finally, facial massage brings oxygen to those areas – which is a natural form of anti-ageing in itself as fresh blood and oxygen increases collagen production.

But don’t just take out word for it.

Here Meghan’s favourite facialist Sarah Chapman reveals how to do facial massage in under five minutes using techniques from her famous Skinesis facial…

Facial massage – a step by step

Step 1: Start with a zig-zag motion across the forehead



‘You can do this when cleansing or apply my Skinesis Overnight Facial to clean skin. Use gentle pressure, but enough to get a lifting effect. Cross your middle and fourth fingers and move in a zig-zag motion from left to right across your forehead. This is going to release the frontalis muscle, which covers part of the forehead and skull, helping to lift the eyebrows and give an openness to the upper parts of the face.’

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Facial, £54, Space NK

Step 2: Lift your brows

‘Use quite a bit of pressure with the middle finger as you stroke up, into the eye socket, across the brows and then release as you get to the outer part of the eyes. Sweep underneath the eyes but don’t apply any pressure to the delicate skin here. Do this six times – it’s a great tension reliever.’

Step 3: Pinch the lower part of your face

‘Using your fingers and thumbs, you’re going to create a suction movement from the chin, across the jawline, right to the ears. This gives a lifting effect to the lower part of the face, stimulates circulation and helps with lymphatic drainage. Do six movements along the jawline and six from the corners of the mouth up to the ear.’

Step 4: Sweep down the neck

‘Finally do six sweeping movements from one side to the other, working downwards along the neck. This is going to really help to move the lymph, clear the skin, get rid of any jawline puffiness and improve the contour of the lower part of the face. It’s also a nice way to finish your massage as it’s really relaxing.’