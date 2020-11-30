Trending:

There’s not much of Cyber Monday left, don’t miss these last minute beauty deals

Katie Thomas Katie Thomas
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • The countdown is on...

    OK you don’t have long left, Cyber Monday is almost over but there are still some pretty amazing deals to be had. Three hours to go.

    If you missed Black Friday and didn’t even realise that Cyber Weekend and Cyber Monday were happening, don’t worry because we’ve rounded up the deals that are still available until tonight. It’s time to do some snappy shopping.

    Cyber Monday last minute beauty deals: Quick Links

     

    Real Techniques Dual Sided Reusable Makeup Remover Pads – usual price £9.99, now £7.49 | Amazon
    Similar to the FaceHalo – save money, be good to the planet.

    View Deal

    NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Eye Shadow Palette – usual price £19.22, now £10.67 | Amazon
    The perfect everyday eyeshadow palette at the perfect price.

    View Deal

    Charlotte Tilbury Build Your Own Mesmerising Look – usual price £166.50, now £99
    Choose your favourite shade of Eyes to Mesmerise, Lip Lustre, K.I.S.S.I.N.G, as well as Beauty Light Wand, Legendary Brows. It also include Legendary Lashes Volume 2 in Black Vinyl and this chic make-up bag,.

    View Deal

    Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette Eyeshadow Trio – usual price £120, now £72
    When Charlotte launched these palettes, she made applying eyeshadow a pleasure. Each shade can be used individually, but for the best effect, follow her instructions of  using the Prime shade first, then Enhance shade, followed by the Smoke shade, finishing with the Pop shade. Three of these will keep you going for years.

    View Deal

    Reading now

    Popular