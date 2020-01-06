Charlotte Tilbury: how celebs REALLY got red carpet ready for Golden Globes 2020

The make-up maestro's red carpet beauty secrets

Ever wondered what happens behind the scenes at the Golden Globes – or more specifically in the make-up artist’s chair?

Hours before the awards bash went live last night, Charlotte Tilbury and her team of make-up artists were busy getting the stars camera ready. We spoke exclusively to Tilbury, who explained that her Golden Globes 2020 beauty prep started with a celebrity brief.

‘They will often tell you what they are inspired by or a particular look they want to channel,’ she says. ‘Are we going with a dreamy nude look, golden goddess or classic, Hollywood glamour? I always start with that.’

Not surprisingly, the cut and style of the dress is also key. ‘I consider the shape and the fabric, too, but most important to the make-up look is the colour of the dress,’ she adds.

Why Salma Hayek looked flawless

For Salma Hayek, for example, Tilbury chose warm, neutral shades to play with the sparkle and teal tones of her dress. ‘The look was polished: beautiful, matte-fresh, airbrushed skin; a soft, lifted contour; shimmery chocolate and bronzy-red tones on her eyes and a berry-pink mouth. It’s a fresh, neutral and glamorous look that perfectly mirrors the decadent wash of sparkle from her Gucci, mermaid-esque gown.’

When it comes to serving some seriously good beauty looks for Hollywood’s most important night of the year, Tilbury believes you can’t rush perfection.

‘Make-up is a very intimate thing,’ she says. ‘I try to spend between 1-2 hours creating a celebrity’s look – but I have been known to create make-up magic literally in minutes! I’ve learnt to always be adaptable to the situation, move quickly and be nimble. Things can change so fast so you need to be ready for anything!’

Stop the press – there’s a new make-up collection launching

The Golden Globes are also the perfect stage for launching a new beauty product.

Tilbury took the opportunity to reveal a new Pillow Talk collection seen for the first time on a star-studded line up, including Salma Hayek, Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps and Violetta Komyshan.

The latest offering, launching from the 9th January for us mere mortals, includes the Instant Eye Palette reimagined with 12 new Pillow Talk shades, a Pillow Talk eyeliner and also deeper undertones of highlighter and blusher.

With that in mind, these are the exact same Charlotte Tilbury products used to create some of the most noteworthy Golden Globes 2020 beauty looks – plus a sneak peek at the new Pillow Talk collection…

SALMA HAYEK



Her Golden Globes 2020 beauty look:

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, £75, Net-A-Porter

Primes skin to create a glowing canvas before make-up.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation, £34, Space NK

This full coverage foundation stays put all night.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer, £24, Space NK

Concealer was applied to any areas needing a little extra coverage.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand in Medium/Dark, £29, Space NK

Adds definition to cheeks, temples, jawline and nose.

Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Blush in Love Glow, £30, Space NK

Gives a fresh flush to the apples of the cheeks.

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk (available 9th January)

Blend the matte taupe, soft tawny brown and deeper brown from the Date Eye shades for a warmer alternative to a smoky eye.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Eye Liner (available 16th January)

Use this rose-coloured liner along the top lash line and draw it out into a soft sultry feline flick.

Charlotte Tilbury Rock ’n’ Kohl Eyeliner in Bedroom Black, £19, Space NK



Draw black eyeliner along the bottom lash line for extra definition.

Michelle Williams

Her Golden Globes 2020 beauty look:

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask, £60 (pack of 4), Space NK

Rehydrates parched skin in just 15 minutes.

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £49, Space NK

Bronzer and highlighter add warmth and definition.

Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Blush in Pillow Talk, £30, Space NK

Adds a wash of pretty pink to cheeks.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, £25, Net-A-Porter

Keeps the overall look soft and feminine.

VIOLETTA KOMYSHAN

Her Golden Globes 2020 beauty look:

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Light Wand, £29, Space NK

Draws light to the tops of cheekbones.

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk (available 9th January)



The rosy pink and berry Dream Eyes shades created a smoky, fuchsia contour around eyes.

Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes Mascara, £23, Space NK

Load this pitch-black mascara on to the top and bottom lashes.

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 In Love With Olivia, £28, Net-A-Porter

A neutral mink-pink lip cheats a naturally fuller-looking lip.

Busy Philipps

Her Golden Globes 2020 beauty look:

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Colour Corrector, £24, Space NK

Disguises pigmentation, blurs imperfections and brightens the under-eye area.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, £34, Space NK

Worn under foundation, this radiance-boosting primer imparts a soft-focus glow.

Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Brows in Supermodel, £18.50, Space NK

A tinted brow gel coats, shades and shapes.

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk (available 30th January)

Somewhere between a plumping treatment and lip gloss this now comes in a universally flattering nude shade.

