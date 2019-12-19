Charlotte Tilbury on how to apply highlighter like a pro

Often referred to as the Queen of Glow, Charlotte Tilbury knows a thing or two about the transformative effects of light and how to apply highlighter to get flawless glass skin.

Here the make-up artist, known for her work with stars like Kate Moss and Nicole Kidman, reveals the five easy ways to get dewy ‘Jo-Lo skin’:

1. Apply highlighter to the centre of your top lip

‘You can cheat the illusion of fuller-looking lips by adding a soft-glow highlight to the centre of your top lip. Using my Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight and a lip brush, outline an ‘x’ across the Cupid’s Bow as this will enhance the lip shape.’

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight, £29, Space NK

2. Use water to transform a powder highlighter

‘Swish your make-up brush in a bit of water first. That way, the smooth, creamy formula will glide across the skin like a liquid highlighter but you get the benefit of it setting like a powder. This means it will stay in place for longer and play beautifully with the light.’

Chanel Éclat Magnétique de Chanel Exclusive Creation Limited Edition Illuminating Powder in Metal Peach, £52, Harvey Nichols

3. Match your shade of highlighter to your skin tone

‘When choosing a highlighter, work with your skin tone to get the perfect glow; fair skin tones work well with champagne-y, pale golds and medium to deep skin tones suit a warm peach-y gold finish.’

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Peachgasm, £29, Space NK

NYX Away We Glow Strobing Cream in Bright Star, £15, Cult Beauty

Laura Mercier Face Illuminator in Indiscretion, £32, John Lewis

4. Don’t just stop at your jawline

‘When it comes to highlighting, you can glow from head to toe. As well as illuminating cheekbones and the Cupid’s Bow, use a powder highlighter or a gilded eyeshadow to brighten the inner corners of the eyes. Then finish with my Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Highlighter to give a sun-kissed shimmer to the décolletage, arms, and legs.’

Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Highlighter, £45, Space NK

Vita Liberata Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish in Latte Dark, £29.95, John Lewis

5. Try Charlotte Tilbury’s red carpet trick

‘Mix a few drops of the Hollywood Flawless Filter with your foundation for all-over superstar-lit skin.’

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, £32, Space NK

As well as a next-level glow, these highlighters promise to hide imperfections and coax razor-sharp cheekbones out of hiding.

Hello, complexion goals.