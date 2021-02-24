Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Using AI technology, Chanel's groundbreaking new app allows you to scan any (yes, any) colour and it will show you its nearest lipstick match

Do you ever spy a dress and think yearningly, I would kill for a lipstick in that colour? Enter the Chanel Lipscanner app – the French fashion house’s latest innovation that allows you to scan virtually any colour on the planet to find its closest Chanel lipstick shade.

Whether you’re searching out a hue that you spotted on the runway at London Fashion Week, or you want to steal Meghan Markle’s classic nude lip, all you have to do is scan an image of the colour you’re coveting, and the app will match it to a Chanel lipstick for you. (You’ll even get to have a virtual try on to check that it suits.)

With the app’s algorithm trained to analyse hundreds of thousands of faces, the Lipscanner even takes into account things like skin tone and lip shape when recommending your ideal lippy.

Once you’ve scanned your pic – be it of a handbag or a Hadid – the app will match it to a Chanel lipstick from one of five colour families: natural, pink, orange, red or plum. It even advises you of the most suitable finish – whether that’s matte, shine, gloss, satin or metallic.

And while the days of swatching a lipstick IRL to see if it suits are sadly gone, the app allows you to take your new colour for a virtual spin before you decide whether or not to splurge. Who said AI couldn’t be beautiful?

(It’s also just a lot of fun to try and match various iconic Oscars dresses to a lipstick shade if lockdown boredom is getting the better of you.)

Available for (free) download on the Apple store now, the Chanel Lipscanner is a collaboration between the CX Lab and the brand’s make-up Creation Studio, and gives a fascinating insight into what the future of beauty might look like. AI make-up artists, anyone?