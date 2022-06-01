Boots are having an epic flash sale to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

You won't want to miss this...
To celebrate the upcoming Platinum Jubilee, Boots have just launched an epic online flash sale. For one day only, they have 70 popular products discounted to £19.52, to mark 70 years since Her Majesty came to the throne.
There are some amazing brands on offer, from Liz Earle, Elizabeth Arden, Benefit, Urban Decay and more.
But the good times don’t stop there. Boots are also offering 10% off almost everything online when you spend £50 or more with the code SAVE10, so now is the time to stock up on your favourites.
We’ve rounded up our top picks from their flash sale below, and we will be adding to our baskets ASAP. If you’re looking for more Platinum Jubilee inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best Platinum Jubilee memorabilia to celebrate the Queen. Enjoy…
Benefit Badgal Bang! – Volumising Mascara,
was £24.50 now £19.52 | Boots
If you want to dial up the drama without weighing down your lashes, this mascara is for you. Formulated with ultra-lightweight particles, Pro Vitamin B5 and a streamlined brush, this innovative product creates extra volume on both your upper and lower lashes.
Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado,
was £27 now £19.52 | Boots
This rich and creamy under eye cream leaves the delicate eye area feeling nourished. The unique, concentrated texture is enriched with Avocado to gently moisturise the eye area and is formulated with Beta-Carotene and Shea Butter.
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit,
was £26 now £19.52 | Boots
Featuring a Matte Liquid Lipstick and Lip Liner, this product is the perfect routine in one ready-to-go kit. Available in a range of shades, the highly pigmented formula includes ingredients that are comfortable to wear, with colour that lasts for eight hours.
Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser,
was £28 now £19.52 | Boots
Liz Earle’s original beauty icon, Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, deeply cleanses to remove daily grime, pollutants and makeup to reveal smoother, clearer and brighter-looking skin.
Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter,
was £24 now £19.52 | Boots
Fenty Beauty’s iconic highlighter has now taken a liquid form. This product has a smooth, superfine shimmer that can build from a subtle, sheer veil to a showstopping glow.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant,
was £29 now £19.52 | Boots
This award-winning skin protectant deeply moisturises and protects skin any time, any way you choose. The versatile formula goes beyond moisturisation, working wonders to shape brows, add shine to cheeks, soothe dry hands, smooth cuticles and more.
Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray,
was £27 now £19.52 | Boots
Mist on this weightless spray to give your makeup serious staying power. The All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray by Urban Decay keeps makeup looking just-applied for up to 16 hours—without melting, fading or settling into fine lines.
What will you be picking up?