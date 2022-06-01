Boots are having an epic flash sale to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You won't want to miss this...

To celebrate the upcoming Platinum Jubilee, Boots have just launched an epic online flash sale. For one day only, they have 70 popular products discounted to £19.52, to mark 70 years since Her Majesty came to the throne.

There are some amazing brands on offer, from Liz Earle, Elizabeth Arden, Benefit, Urban Decay and more.

But the good times don’t stop there. Boots are also offering 10% off almost everything online when you spend £50 or more with the code SAVE10, so now is the time to stock up on your favourites.

We’ve rounded up our top picks from their flash sale below, and we will be adding to our baskets ASAP. If you’re looking for more Platinum Jubilee inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best Platinum Jubilee memorabilia to celebrate the Queen. Enjoy…