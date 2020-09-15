Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Whether you’re after a simple trim, balayage or a complete colour and style transformation, these are the best hair salons in London, approved by Team Marie Claire.

The best hair salons in London – All over

Why is it so brilliant?



Because they can make you look like a mermaid if you really wanted them to. Or give you the blondest hair you’ve ever clapped eyes on. Or they could even put 10 different colours into your hair and you’d still leave with locks so soft you want to constantly stroke them. Because that’s the thing about Bleach – yes they know colour, but by god they know how to take care of hair that’s coloured. When you go in for a consultation, they don’t just do a patch test behind your ear to make sure you don’t react to the dye; they also snip the tiniest weeniest bit of hair from the back of your head and apply dye to it, to make sure that your hair can handle the chemicals and colour.

Pop onto their Instagram and you’re sure to find some styles that aren’t for you – red and black stripes don’t suit everyone, we know that (as do they) – but Bleach employs the best and most adventurous colourists, who know what it means to work with every colour. If you’re considering going blonder, dark purple or just want to have a temporary wash of pink then we really must insist that you look no further and pop along to one of Bleach’s three salons.

Where is it?

There are three to choose from – Brixton (195 Ferndale Rd, Brixton, London SW9), Soho (2 Berwick St, Soho, London W1) and the original outpost in Dalston (420 Kingsland Rd, London E8)

www.bleachlondon.co.uk

Why is it so brilliant?

Step into a Percy & Reed salon and you’ll notice two things. One – everyone is deep in conversation – we swear they only hire friendly, chatty people. And two – the regulars are from every generation. You’ll spot high flying 60 year-old judges in power suits there to get their weekly blowdry, young students who live locally there for a trim and stylish hipsters trying out one of Paul Percy & Adam Reed’s latest trend styles. They are neighbour salons that cater to everyone. Book in once, and you’ll be going back so regularly that you’ll know the name of every staff member within a month.

Where is it?

There are two to choose from – one in the West End and one in the East End. Percy & Reed West (020 7637 4634) sits on Great Portland Street, whilst Percy & Reed East (020 3246 0010) is based just off Spitalfields Market.

Why is it so brilliant?



Disclaimer: this reviewer loathes getting her hair cut. Dentist? Fine, get her in the chair. Blood test? Cool, bottle up her blood. But hairdressers? Well, hairdressers are her downfall (you can thank their industry standard metric system whereby an inch really isn’t an inch at all for that).

But, BUT… she liked the guys over at Blue Tit! Her time in the Crouch Hill salon was nothing short of joyous. The salon is cool, but not pretentious – think laid back Brooklyn loft vibes. She was handed tea on arrival (served in these stone mugs from Trouva that she immediately purchased afterwards for her house), plus a soothing head massage that put her at ease ready for The Big Trim.

Luckily, Blue Tit Crouch Hill manager and partner Chris knows what an inch really means, so in-between reveling in their shared love of the early noughties Milton Keynes punk scene (niche), she got an actual TRIM. Not a newly acquired bob. Also, he’s thinking about getting a salon dog very soon. So if that’s not a reason to go back, she doesn’t know what is.

Where is it?



Or should we say, where isn’t it? Thankfully, these boutique salons can be found across London, from Dalston to Portobello to Topshop Oxford Circus. Find your closest one here: https://www.bluetitlondon.com/salons/.

Call them up, or they have a handy ‘last minute booking’ button on the website, that lets you check availability for same day appointments.

Why is it so brilliant?

The flagship Shoreditch salon is well known for being, well, nothing short of awesome, really. Most of the senior stylists and colourists have been there for yonks and will always recognise you and say hi, so you’ll always feel part of the club. Loads of celebs are regulars here, so you might even spot an A-lister while you’re sipping away at your bar-grade espresso martini’s – on tap BTW. The main washroom is one of the most tranquil places you’ll ever have your head washed (and massaged). It’s a moody, bouji, golden palace of dreams and you may well find yourself drifting into a snooze, as it’s that zen. Their chic sister salon lies West in Portobello and is known for perfecting polished glossy styles K-middy would seriously approve of. For top-ups and brilliant blow-dries, you’ll want to swing by their Soho spot – on the 3rd floor in Liberty. All complete with complimentary cocktail bars. DREAMY.

Where is it?

Shoreditch (137 Commercial St, London E1), Notting Hill (309 Portobello Rd, London W10) and in Liberty (Regent St, Soho, London W1B)

www.taylortaylorlondon.com

Best hair salons in London – Central

Why is it so brilliant?

Well to put it simply, it’s so much more than a place to go and get your hair cut. The 5,000 sqft space on London’s Berners Street is the ultimate beauty destination. The hair gurus have paired up with some standout beauty brands, like Sunday Riley – offering facials, DryBy nail bar – THE people to see for subtle nail art and long-lasting manis and pedis, Ministry of Waxing, Dr Barbara Sturm, The Light Salon and Suman Brows, to offer their customers a completely 360° approach to the salon-experience. Why stop at a blow dry, when you can get everything done all under one roof?

The new space is quite different from their old salon on Conduit Street, which they were based at for 26 years. Gone are the muted marble tiles, separate sections for colour and cuts and simple ‘Daniel Hersheson’ lettering above the door. This time there are hints of jade green and turquoise, seats dotted allover and a neon lit up ‘Hershesons’ sign on the glass door. It’s industrial chic meets Elle Decor. It’s #interiorgoals at every corner. Even the staff have had a slight upgrade, they’ve swapped their starch black uniforms for Reebok trainers and J.Brand tops.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s a seriously tasty cafe where you can either grab lunch or if you’re a freelancer, while away hours on your laptop. There are little nooks everywhere, where you can grab a magazine – there’s a full, and very varied range available – and just take some for yourself.

Essentially, what we have here people is a really cool and smart hangout that you’ll walk into and won’t want to leave.

Where is it?

29 Berners St, London W1

hershesons.com/hershesons-berners-street

Why is it so brilliant?

Salon 64 is slick. It looks more like a cocktail bar than it does a salon. Which is why we highly recommend you go and hang out there and while away a couple of hours, getting ready for a night out. There’s actually is a cocktail bar – which serves their own branded coffee during the day and harder drinks at night – so you’re always be suitably refreshed. (You can even just pop in and get a coffee before work – no blow-dry necessary.) The workstations are in a circle formation that surround these insane fire pits that make you feel like you’re at Hollywood party in the 70s. In the best possible way. You’ll struggle to spot the back washes, as they’re hidden behind panel doors, out of the way of the aching cool bar area. Each styling table has it’s own lift up mirror and charge point, so you’ll never be caught short before heading out.

Once your hair is done, there are a set of bar stools and more workstations by the door, which have smaller mirrors and area to do your make-up. There’s even a secret VIP room, with it’s own entrance. If that doesn’t make you want to go there, we don’t know what will.

The salon very much falls into the emerging breed of salons, which offer so much more than your standard cut and blow-dry. You can actually hire the whole thing for a big event too. Hen party heaven.

Where is it?



Slap bang in the middle of Soho at 14 Bateman Street, W1

www.salon64.co.uk/book/

Why is it so brilliant?

What’s not to love about Gielly Green? Far from simply a hair salon, the award-winning hair and beauty haven (spanning across two premier locations in London) offers an extensive range of nail, waxing and brow treatments to provide a dreamy hideaway from hectic city life into pure, unadulterated calm and indulgent luxury.

Perfect for colour fiends, GG’s signature colourist Shona Bain specialises in free hand colour techniques to offer a new, reimagined service tailored to the client’s hair so each time back in the chair is never the same. And then there’s the incredible stylists. Specialising in artistic styling, haircuts and blow dries, Ava Holland, the salon’s signature stylist, utilises her expertise to suit every client’s needs – from everyday hair transformations to bridal chic. Oh, did we mention the horizontal backwash beds and head massages thrown in? Yup, this one’s a winner…

Where is it?

Two to choose from: it’s opulent in-house salon in the Four Seasons Hotel, Ten Trinity Square, EC3N 4AJ. And it’s flagship salon in Marylebone on 42-44 George Street, W1U 7ES.

www.giellygreen.co.uk

Best hair salons in London – East

Why is so brilliant?

In 2018’s woke climate, more and more customers are demanding eco services and products. So it’s no surprise that Anita Rice & Dan Ralph saw a gap in the market for a sustainable hair salon that offers both. Stocking only Davines – a brand that prides itself on it’s green approach to haircare (it uses natural renewable energy to power its offices and plants and uses as little plastic as possible), the salon also steer clear of using towels (which would use too much water for their liking) and instead have chosen to use recycled and recyclable paper towels, as well as offering customers a discount if they bring back their plastic packaging for refills of products

Don’t be fooled into thinking that the treatments don’t deliver though – they have an SPF treatment that protects and restore hair back to it’s former bouncy, hydrated glory.

Where is it?

Tucked down a cobbled street just off Brick Lane. It surrounded by really cool boutiques that you’re sure to pop into on your way back to Shoreditch High Street Overground station.

12 Cheshire Street, London, E2

www.ralphandrice.com

The best hair salons in London – South

Why is it so brilliant?

It’s difficult to decide which bit of Paul Edmonds new Battersea Power Station outpost we like the best. It could be the incredible stylists, who’ll do exactly what you knew you wanted, but weren’t exactly sure how to describe it. It could be the horizontal backwash beds, which are quite frankly the best in London. We’ve never, ever, had a comfier hair wash. Why hasn’t anyone else got these?! It might even be the rose gold loos that are so wonderfully fabulous, that you deem it appropriate to consider it for your master bathroom at home? Or could it be possibly the Champagne bar that also acts as the reception? Because you never know when you might want to quaff a few glasses? In all honestly, it doesn’t matter which bit is our favourite, because there are so many incredible parts to it that you’ll coming here.

Where is it?



Battersea Power Station. Well not technically inside it, but right next to it in the new schnazzy complex.

Battersea Power Station, 3 Circus Road West, London SW11

www.pauledmonds.com

The best hair salons in London – West

Why is it so brilliant?

The Larry King salon has plenty of features that sets it apart – an Instagram-ready powder room with a mountain photo backdrop, a rose gold cocktail station and a strictly Dyson-only hairdryer policy – something Larry tells me he’ll never ever go back on. And let’s not forget the selfie hot seat with perfect lighting and the Huawei 360 degree hair selfie option, allowing you to film your treatment and learn to perfect your own styling techniques.

The salon’s real unique selling point however has to be its vibe, with friendship at its core. From celebrity regulars (Zayn Malik, Jamie Dornan and Poppy Delevingne to name a few) to Kensington locals, everyone is in on the action, bringing along dogs, partners and friends to sit and enjoy the homemade signature strawberry tarts while waiting for highlights to develop. It’s like one long, relaxed and inclusive drinks party – hosted of course by Larry who circles the room, giving everyone a bit of love.

Where is it?

The salon is in South Kensington – just a stone’s throw from the tube station, but don’t worry it’s also an Uber hotspot if you need a car home to protect your freshly styled locks.

34-36 Harrington Road, London SW7 3ND

www.larryking.co.uk

Why is it so brilliant?

Colour lovers, you’ll be pleased to know that GA’s philosophy is based around a deeper understand of natural, curative products – this is how to treat your hair without harsh chemicals and actually help it grow stronger over time. Make a booking to get a bespoke service tailored to your needs and get a chance to try GA’s signature blends which are 100% natural and organic herbs, roots and flowers. The suitably stylish interiors are just the cherry on top.

Where is it?

Two to choose from, Notting Hill (2 Wellington Terrace, Bayswater, London W2 4LW, 0330 135 9494) and Wimbledon. But there are plans for new openings soon.

www.gennarodellaquila.co.uk