#hair4heroes

When salons open on the 12th April stylists at the Hershesons salon in central London will offer up one hour a week of their time to give NHS frontline nurses free hair cuts and blow-dries.

The #hair4heroes initiative, created by Hershesons’ CEO Luke Hersheson, will run until 30th September as a thank you to the NHS nurses who have worked throughout the past 12 months, putting their lives at risk to look after the nation.

“We all know how tirelessly nurses worked during the pandemic to take care of us. Now we want to take care of them in the best way we know how – by giving them Great Hair and making them feel good,” says CEO, Luke Hersheson.

Luke and his father Daniel have enlisted 25 other salons nationwide to do the same. Each salon is encouraged to post about their participation on their own Instagram and nominate three other salons to take part.

If you’re a nurse, salon or hair stylist head to Hershesons.com/hair-for-heroes for more information.