Inside our Editors Wardrobe’s: The Marie Claire Edit’s Karina Marriott

We (virtually) sat down with The Edit’s newest recruit Karina Marriott: midsize fashion blogger and founder of Style Idealist to discuss the best bargains she’s found, the most nostalgic pieces in her wardrobe and what she’s most looking forward to wearing post-lock down. Expect curated high-street pieces and well-considered investment pieces.

What’s the newest piece in your wardrobe?

A tan faux leather trench from Weekday. It’s such a cool-girl staple and I love how it adds a fresh twist to my winter wardrobe.

What’s the oldest piece in your wardrobe?

My Gucci Marmont bag. It goes with everything!

What’s the biggest bargain you’ve stumbled across?

My knitted dress from Nanushka that I managed to nab in the sale – it’s the perfect winter piece for my wardrobe that’s so easy to throw on and go, whilst looking super chic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karina ⭐️ Midsize Style (@styleidealist)

What was the biggest waste of money?

I wouldn’t say there’s anything in particular in my wardrobe that’s been a waste of money at the moment. Over the past few years, I’ve definitely learned to stay away from particular trend-led pieces and shop for items that can be worn different ways with multiple outfits. For me, it’s all about getting as much wear out your clothes as you can!

What item could you never bear to get rid of?

I’m really fussy when it comes to find the perfect pair of winter ankle boots – the height of the heel and top is really important. I found my perfect pair from Office years ago and am constantly getting them re-heeled as I’ve never found a pair that fit and feel as good. They really are on their last legs!

What are your three favourite pieces?

My Daily Sleeper linen dress – I lived in it during the summer. It’s such a feel-good piece in my wardrobe and always makes me feel my best when I wear it. My Rixo ‘Winnie’ dress, it’s flattering and fun. And my Levi’s ribcage jeans, which are hands down, the best fitting jeans I’ve ever had for my shape.

What’s the most practical item in your wardrobe?

My oversized black coat from Cos. I wear it all the time, every year. It’s such an investment piece and a classic.

What’s the most outrageous item in your wardrobe?

My style is very much timeless, feminine and fun, so I’m not sure if there’s any outrageous item in my wardrobe per-se but if I had to choose it would be my two-tone midi dress from Stine Goya. It’s very different from anything else in my wardrobe but it’s absolutely stunning! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karina ⭐️ Midsize Style (@styleidealist)

What are you currently saving for?

Anything and everything from Joseph fashion. I love the quality of this brand and their pieces are not only contemporary but so luxurious!

Where do you shop the most?

What item do you love, which everyone hates?

It’s a tie between my berets (I have them in many different colours) as I know they’re not everyone’s cup of tea. And sweater vests!

What are you most excited about wearing in your life post-lockdown?