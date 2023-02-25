Lily James (opens in new tab) has proved she is a force to be reckoned with.

From her impressive acting career, which has seen her star in Pam & Tommy, as well as Cinderella, Yesterday, to her flawless red carpet looks, and her equally as jaw-dropping vocals in the Mamma Mia! sequel, which have sparked a lot of conversation of late, Lily is more than a triple threat.

Lily's singing abilities have not gone unnoticed as music producer, Naughty Boy, is "amazed by her performance skills", so much so, he thinks she could forge a solo music career of her own.

Naughty Boy worked with the 33-year-old actress on tracks for What's Love Got To Do With It, including the wedding song, Mahi Sona, which he collaborated on with actress Preeya Kalidas.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Naughty Boy said: "Lily James can really sing. I was amazed by how at ease she was in the studio performing.

"People will be quite receptive to her as a singer, and she's not averse to it. I would let her pick what sound she wants to go for.

"Just between us, I think there'll be a Lily James and Naughty Boy project in the making."

Shahid - whose real name is Shahid Khan - was not the only one who enjoyed working with Lily in the studio, as the feeling was very much mutual for Lily too.

Lily - who takes on the role as Zoe in the production - said it was "an absolute pleasure" working with Naughty Boy, who has previously worked with Beyonce, Alesha Dixon, Cheryl and more artists.

She said: "It was an absolute pleasure working in the studio with both [composer] Nitin [Sawhney] and Naughty Boy. Music plays a huge part in the film, and I'm thrilled to contribute to this amazing single alongside some incredible artists."

The 42-year-old producer and DJ said: "My parents are Pakistani, I was born here, I spent much of my teenage years thinking about opting for an arranged marriage.

"Coming from the same background as Kaz I wanted to do the track justice. The film has this fusion of Pakistani and English culture, which was exciting."