This is how you can easily double your annual leave in 2021

Easy.

Whether you like it or not, Christmas is on its way. That’s right – it’s time to buy your favourite beauty advent calendars and treat yourself to a Christmas Colin the Caterpillar.

While many of us haven’t been able to travel abroad as a result of the pandemic, there is hope that we’ll be able to hop on a flight to our favourite destinations next year. And if we can’t, it’s worth looking at the best UK staycations.

So before January rolls round in a few short months you may be trying to work out how to maximise your annual leave in 2021.

Most people are entitled to around 28 days holiday a year – but if that’s not enough time for those who love to plan mini breaks and extended holidays, we’ve got some pretty wonderful news. You can actually double your work holiday allowance with a few carefully placed leave dates, giving yourself a whopping 53 days off.

That’s right. Here’s how to make the most of your time off in the new year and help boost your work-life balance.

How to double your work holiday allowance in 2021

Firstly, you need to know when the bank holidays fall in 2021…

2021 Bank Holidays

Friday 1st January – New Year’s Day

Friday 2nd April – Good Friday

Monday 5th April – Easter Monday

Monday 3rd May – May bank holiday

Monday 31st May – Spring bank holiday

Monday 30th August – Summer bank holiday

Monday 27th December – Christmas Day

Tuesday 28th December – Boxing Day

Then, you need to plan your time off around them, as follows:

April Bank holiday – 16-day break (8 days into 16)

Book 8 days off in two parts, from 29th March to 1st April, then from the 6th to the 9th of April. This equates to 16 days of leave.

May Bank holiday – 19-day break (6 days in 19)

Use 4 days annual leave to get 9 by booking 4th to 9th May off, so combined with the May 3rd bank holiday you’ll be raking in 9 days. Then, later in the month repeat this for the bank holiday on May 31st, booking off 1st June to 4th June.

August Bank holiday – 9-day break (4 days into 9)

Turn 4 days leave into a 9 day holiday by booking off August 31st to September 3rd, as teamed with the August 30th bank holiday this will provide you with 9 consecutive days off.

December Bank holiday – 10-day break (3 days into 10)

The Christmas bank holiday will be December 27th – 28th, so book off December 29th to 31st which will allow you 10 days in total.

HR Director Rachel Evans from Gear Hungry says: ‘Luckily it’s not a case of suggesting you pull a load of sick days. Essentially, you need to book your days off around Bank Holidays and weekends, so you accumulate large periods of time off as opposed to a few days here and there.

‘To be clear, this isn’t a guide that involves sinister actions like placing your work colleagues holiday application in the bin, or pretending to attend a dentist appointment for the 14th time in 6 months, but a system to use if you want to get the most out of your time off.’

So what are you waiting for? Start booking those lovely lengthy holidays now before the rest of your team does.