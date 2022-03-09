These are the sweet vintage baby names that are making a comeback

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

SO adorable

When it comes to baby names, there are so many things to think about – do you choose something with sentimental value? Or go for a moniker that will be popular in the next ten years? Or do you opt for a name on the ‘most likely to become a millionaire’ list?

More and more people are choosing traditional names, and if you like old fashioned baby names then these vintage monikers will be all the name-spiration you need.

Baby naming website Nameberry has compiled a list of names that were popular back in 1918, but which haven’t been in the top 1,000 names in recent years. They’ve then predicted that they’ll see a surge in popularity in the next few years as parents try to find more unusual names for the little ones.

Would you pick any of these?

Video you may like:

Vintage girl’s names:

Agatha Alpha Althea Augusta Avis Bernadette Beryl Bessie Birdie Carmella Cleo Delia Dixie Effie Etta Fay Geneva Gertie Ida Inez Ione Iva Lelia Loretta Lorna Lottie Louella Lucinda Lula Lulu Mamie Maude Merle Minerva Minnie Muriel Myrtle Odessa Olga Opal Pauline Philomena Polly Rosalind Rosella Roxie Sibyl Theda Winifred Yolanda

Vintage boy’s names:

Abe Alphonse Ambrose Archie Barney Benedict Booker Burl Cecil Chester Claude Clement Cleveland Cornelius Dale Dewey Dorsey Doyle Dudley Edmund Ferdinand Floyd Forest Garland Grover Hiram Homer Isadore Kermit Lemuel Lowell Lucius Luther Ned Noble Norris Ollie Perry Pete Roscoe Rufus Sol Stuart Thaddeus Ulysses Vito Waldo Wallace Ward Wiley

Would you use any of these adorable monikers?

We love them all, tbh.