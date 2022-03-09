Trending:

These are the sweet vintage baby names that are making a comeback

    When it comes to baby names, there are so many things to think about – do you choose something with sentimental value? Or go for a moniker that will be popular in the next ten years? Or do you opt for a name on the ‘most likely to become a millionaire’ list?

    More and more people are choosing traditional names, and if you like old fashioned baby names then these vintage monikers will be all the name-spiration you need.

    Baby naming website Nameberry has compiled a list of names that were popular back in 1918, but which haven’t been in the top 1,000 names in recent years. They’ve then predicted that they’ll see a surge in popularity in the next few years as parents try to find more unusual names for the little ones.

    Would you pick any of these?

    Vintage girl’s names:

    1. Agatha
    2. Alpha
    3. Althea
    4. Augusta
    5. Avis
    6. Bernadette
    7. Beryl
    8. Bessie
    9. Birdie
    10. Carmella
    11. Cleo
    12. Delia
    13. Dixie
    14. Effie
    15. Etta
    16. Fay
    17. Geneva
    18. Gertie
    19. Ida
    20. Inez
    21. Ione
    22. Iva
    23. Lelia
    24. Loretta
    25. Lorna
    26. Lottie
    27. Louella
    28. Lucinda
    29. Lula
    30. Lulu
    31. Mamie
    32. Maude
    33. Merle
    34. Minerva
    35. Minnie
    36. Muriel
    37. Myrtle
    38. Odessa
    39. Olga
    40. Opal
    41. Pauline
    42. Philomena
    43. Polly
    44. Rosalind
    45. Rosella
    46. Roxie
    47. Sibyl
    48. Theda
    49. Winifred
    50. Yolanda

    Vintage boy’s names:

    1. Abe
    2. Alphonse
    3. Ambrose
    4. Archie
    5. Barney
    6. Benedict
    7. Booker
    8. Burl
    9. Cecil
    10. Chester
    11. Claude
    12. Clement
    13. Cleveland
    14. Cornelius
    15. Dale
    16. Dewey
    17. Dorsey
    18. Doyle
    19. Dudley
    20. Edmund
    21. Ferdinand
    22. Floyd
    23. Forest
    24. Garland
    25. Grover
    26. Hiram
    27. Homer
    28. Isadore
    29. Kermit
    30. Lemuel
    31. Lowell
    32. Lucius
    33. Luther
    34. Ned
    35. Noble
    36. Norris
    37. Ollie
    38. Perry
    39. Pete
    40. Roscoe
    41. Rufus
    42. Sol
    43. Stuart
    44. Thaddeus
    45. Ulysses
    46. Vito
    47. Waldo
    48. Wallace
    49. Ward
    50. Wiley

    Would you use any of these adorable monikers?

    We love them all, tbh.

