These are the sweet vintage baby names that are making a comeback

When it comes to baby names, there are so many things to think about – do you choose something with sentimental value? Or go for a moniker that will be popular in the next ten years? Or do you opt for a name on the ‘most likely to become a millionaire’ list?
More and more people are choosing traditional names, and if you like old fashioned baby names then these vintage monikers will be all the name-spiration you need.
Baby naming website Nameberry has compiled a list of names that were popular back in 1918, but which haven’t been in the top 1,000 names in recent years. They’ve then predicted that they’ll see a surge in popularity in the next few years as parents try to find more unusual names for the little ones.
Would you pick any of these?
Vintage girl’s names:
- Agatha
- Alpha
- Althea
- Augusta
- Avis
- Bernadette
- Beryl
- Bessie
- Birdie
- Carmella
- Cleo
- Delia
- Dixie
- Effie
- Etta
- Fay
- Geneva
- Gertie
- Ida
- Inez
- Ione
- Iva
- Lelia
- Loretta
- Lorna
- Lottie
- Louella
- Lucinda
- Lula
- Lulu
- Mamie
- Maude
- Merle
- Minerva
- Minnie
- Muriel
- Myrtle
- Odessa
- Olga
- Opal
- Pauline
- Philomena
- Polly
- Rosalind
- Rosella
- Roxie
- Sibyl
- Theda
- Winifred
- Yolanda
Vintage boy’s names:
- Abe
- Alphonse
- Ambrose
- Archie
- Barney
- Benedict
- Booker
- Burl
- Cecil
- Chester
- Claude
- Clement
- Cleveland
- Cornelius
- Dale
- Dewey
- Dorsey
- Doyle
- Dudley
- Edmund
- Ferdinand
- Floyd
- Forest
- Garland
- Grover
- Hiram
- Homer
- Isadore
- Kermit
- Lemuel
- Lowell
- Lucius
- Luther
- Ned
- Noble
- Norris
- Ollie
- Perry
- Pete
- Roscoe
- Rufus
- Sol
- Stuart
- Thaddeus
- Ulysses
- Vito
- Waldo
- Wallace
- Ward
- Wiley
Would you use any of these adorable monikers?
We love them all, tbh.