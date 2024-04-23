8 Highlights from the Venice Biennale
The art world’s equivalent of the Oscars opened this weekend. The 60th Venice Biennale was curated by Adriano Pedrosa under the theme ‘Stranieri Ovunque - Foreigners Everywhere’. These are some of the best shows to see alongside the main parade.
1. Christoph Büchel’s ‘Monte di Pietà’ at Fondazione Prada
Don’t expect a wall label at Christoph Büchel’s installation at Fondazione Prada. Instead, the entire building has been taken over by a maze of stuff that forms layers of narrative unpicking the history of debt, money, value, war, the history of art and Venice itself. Like interactive theatre without the actors, this work is satirical, overwhelming and intensely fun. One of the best things you’ll ever see.
Until Nov 24, Monte de Pieta - a project by Christoph Büchel, Fondazione Prada, Ca’ Corner della Regina fondazioneprada.org
2. CATPC, Renzo Martens and Hicham Khalidi at the Dutch Pavilion
What are the politics of chocolate? Netherlands pavilion by CATPC, Renzo Martens and Hicham Khalidi showcases the complexity around the sweet stuff. Here a group of Congolese artists have reclaimed and reforested plantation land by creating artwork – out of chocolate and palm oil. The group argues that museums are funded by the work of plantations – this incredible project flips things on its head. The sculptures are incredible to look at it but the environmental and community led ideas blow every Venice project out of the water.
Giardini della Biennale, Dutch-pavilion.com
3. From Ukraine: Dare to Dream
This stunning group show asks if we can imagine tomorrow in a world filled with violence. The result is a touching and emotional exhibition where Ukrainian artists such as sculptor Nikita Kadan and filmmakers Roman Khimei and Yarema Malashchuk are placed alongside installations by highlighting respected international names all calling for a world beyond war. Go to see Nigerian-Belgian artist Otobong Nkanga installation of textile and objects and Indian Shilpa Gupta incredible kinetic sound and light installation.
Until 1 August, Palazzo Contarini Palazzo Contarini Polignac, Sestiere Dorsoduro, 874 pinchukartcentre.org
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
4. Anna Jermoleva at Austrian Pavilion
Anna Jermoleva escaped Russia as a political refugee in 1989, claiming safety in Austria. This beautiful conceptual exhibition draws from her experience of dissent and migration. A Ukrainian ballet dancer perpetually warms up for Swan Lake; a room of vases filled with flowers used as symbols of political resistance around the world; Jemoleva attempts to sleep at a train station; and a group of phone boxes lifted from near an Austrian refugee camp engraved with messages from around the globe exuding emotional exile.
Until Nov 24, Giardini della Biennale, biennalearte.at
5. Peter Hujar: Portraits in Life and Death
Peter Hujar was an incredible photographer who documented the luminaries of 1970s New York City unlike anyone else. These square format portraits of people like John Waters, William Burroughs, Fran Leibowitz and Susan Sontag have a serenity that you wouldn’t expect from writers and artists who have transformed and transgressed all social boundaries. In addition, there is a room devoted to Hujar’s images of the catacombs in Palermo taken in the 1960s – work made even more jarring by the artist’s death from AIDS in 1987.
Until Nov 24, Istituto Santa Maria della Pietà, Calle della Pietà, Castello 3703 peterhujarinvenice.com
6. John Akomfrah: Listening All Night To The Rain at the British Pavilion
60 screens cover the inside and outside of the British Pavilion in John Akomfrah’s solo presentation. Here the Black British pioneering filmmaker unpicks ideas around migration and displacement in the wake of centuries of colonialism and current shadow of environmental catastrophe. Commissioned by the British Council (and supported by Burberry who provided some very in demand blue tote bags), the haunting films that made up Listening All Night To The Rain were often layered with the motif of water – something the artist has described as a reservoir for memory.
The British Council commission 'Listening All Night To The Rain' is on until Sunday 24 November, Giardini, labiennale.org
7. Pierre Huyghe Liminal at Punta Della Dogana
Pierre Huyghe’s mini retrospective takeover of Pinault’s second space in Venice is bathed in darkness. Slowly over time your eyes adjust to an uncanny group of video, sculpture, AI and performance works. This is not always easy viewing but the strangeness pays off. Huyghe is ahead of everyone when it comes to looking at the intersection of time, technology, objects and what it means to be human. Expect weird dreams after this one.
Until Nov 24, Punta Della Dogana, pinaultcollection.com
8 Josefa Ntjam: swell of spaec(i)es
A large blue triangle has landed in Venice’s art school. Inside the LAS Art Foundation has brought the work of Josefa Ntjam – an amalgam of moving image, sound by Fatima al Qadiiri and sculptural jellyfish made from bio-sourced materials and resihi mycelium. This is undoubtedly one of the most futuristic works on show at Venice drawing on African mythology, religious symbolism and science fiction. A talent to discover.
Until 24 Nov, Accademia di Belle Arti di Venezia, Fondamenta Zattere Allo Spirito Santo 423, 30123 las-art.foundation
Writer and curator Francesca Gavin is Editor-in-Chief of EPOCH (@epoch.review), has a monthly show on art and music @nts.live called Rough Version, and is the author of ten books on contemporary art and culture. She has curated exhibitions at Palais de Tokyo (Paris), Fundação de Serralves (Porto) and Somerset House (London) and writes about visual art for publications including Financial Times HTSI, Beauty Papers, Twin and Frieze. @roughversion
-
Everyone raves about the cult Elemis cleansing balm, but it's this underrated cleanser that I swear by for oily skin
It leaves skin bright, clear and smooth
By Mica Ricketts
-
As Oatzempic trends as an at-home version of Ozempic - top pros warn it's yet another damaging health fad
Here, they explain exactly why it's so dangerous.
By Chloe Gray
-
You heard it here first: as a nail technician, this classic pedicure trend is the only one I buy into
These are all of the products you need
By Tori Crowther