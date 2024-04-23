8 Highlights from the Venice Biennale

The art world’s equivalent of the Oscars opened this weekend. The 60th Venice Biennale was curated by Adriano Pedrosa under the theme ‘Stranieri Ovunque - Foreigners Everywhere’. These are some of the best shows to see alongside the main parade.

1. Christoph Büchel’s ‘Monte di Pietà’ at Fondazione Prada

(Image credit: Installation view of ‘Monte di Pietà’ A project by Christoph Büchel, Fondazione Prada, Venice. Courtesy Fondazione Prada.)

Don’t expect a wall label at Christoph Büchel’s installation at Fondazione Prada. Instead, the entire building has been taken over by a maze of stuff that forms layers of narrative unpicking the history of debt, money, value, war, the history of art and Venice itself. Like interactive theatre without the actors, this work is satirical, overwhelming and intensely fun. One of the best things you’ll ever see.

Until Nov 24, Monte de Pieta - a project by Christoph Büchel, Fondazione Prada, Ca’ Corner della Regina fondazioneprada.org

2. CATPC, Renzo Martens and Hicham Khalidi at the Dutch Pavilion

(Image credit: Otobong Nkanga, Lined with shivers sprouting from the rock, 2021. Courtesy of the Artistand Castello di Rivoli Museo d'Arte Contemporanea)

What are the politics of chocolate? Netherlands pavilion by CATPC, Renzo Martens and Hicham Khalidi showcases the complexity around the sweet stuff. Here a group of Congolese artists have reclaimed and reforested plantation land by creating artwork – out of chocolate and palm oil. The group argues that museums are funded by the work of plantations – this incredible project flips things on its head. The sculptures are incredible to look at it but the environmental and community led ideas blow every Venice project out of the water.

Giardini della Biennale, Dutch-pavilion.com

3. From Ukraine: Dare to Dream

(Image credit: CATPC (Jean Kawata and Ced’art Tamasala), White Cube Lusanga, 2020. Foto Peter Tijhuis)

This stunning group show asks if we can imagine tomorrow in a world filled with violence. The result is a touching and emotional exhibition where Ukrainian artists such as sculptor Nikita Kadan and filmmakers Roman Khimei and Yarema Malashchuk are placed alongside installations by highlighting respected international names all calling for a world beyond war. Go to see Nigerian-Belgian artist Otobong Nkanga installation of textile and objects and Indian Shilpa Gupta incredible kinetic sound and light installation.

Until 1 August, Palazzo Contarini Palazzo Contarini Polignac, Sestiere Dorsoduro, 874 pinchukartcentre.org

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. Anna Jermoleva at Austrian Pavilion

(Image credit: Courtesy Anna Jermoleva at Austrian Pavilion)

Anna Jermoleva escaped Russia as a political refugee in 1989, claiming safety in Austria. This beautiful conceptual exhibition draws from her experience of dissent and migration. A Ukrainian ballet dancer perpetually warms up for Swan Lake; a room of vases filled with flowers used as symbols of political resistance around the world; Jemoleva attempts to sleep at a train station; and a group of phone boxes lifted from near an Austrian refugee camp engraved with messages from around the globe exuding emotional exile.

Until Nov 24, Giardini della Biennale, biennalearte.at

5. Peter Hujar: Portraits in Life and Death

(Image credit: Peter Hujar (1934-1987), Fran Lebowitz (1975) © The Peter Hujar Archive/Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY)

Peter Hujar was an incredible photographer who documented the luminaries of 1970s New York City unlike anyone else. These square format portraits of people like John Waters, William Burroughs, Fran Leibowitz and Susan Sontag have a serenity that you wouldn’t expect from writers and artists who have transformed and transgressed all social boundaries. In addition, there is a room devoted to Hujar’s images of the catacombs in Palermo taken in the 1960s – work made even more jarring by the artist’s death from AIDS in 1987.

Until Nov 24, Istituto Santa Maria della Pietà, Calle della Pietà, Castello 3703 peterhujarinvenice.com

6. John Akomfrah: Listening All Night To The Rain at the British Pavilion

(Image credit: John Akomfrah, Listening All Night To The Rain, 2024 [Still] © Smoking Dogs Films; Courtesy Smoking Dogs Films and Lisson Gallery.)

60 screens cover the inside and outside of the British Pavilion in John Akomfrah’s solo presentation. Here the Black British pioneering filmmaker unpicks ideas around migration and displacement in the wake of centuries of colonialism and current shadow of environmental catastrophe. Commissioned by the British Council (and supported by Burberry who provided some very in demand blue tote bags), the haunting films that made up Listening All Night To The Rain were often layered with the motif of water – something the artist has described as a reservoir for memory.

The British Council commission 'Listening All Night To The Rain' is on until Sunday 24 November, Giardini, labiennale.org

7. Pierre Huyghe Liminal at Punta Della Dogana

(Image credit: Pierre Huyghe, (from left to right) Offspring, 2018, Pinault Collection;, Offspring, 2018, Courtesy Leeum Museum of Art. Installation view, “Pierre Huyghe. Liminal”, 2024, Punta della Dogana, Venezia. Ph. Ola Rindal © Palazzo Grassi, Pinault Collection)

Pierre Huyghe’s mini retrospective takeover of Pinault’s second space in Venice is bathed in darkness. Slowly over time your eyes adjust to an uncanny group of video, sculpture, AI and performance works. This is not always easy viewing but the strangeness pays off. Huyghe is ahead of everyone when it comes to looking at the intersection of time, technology, objects and what it means to be human. Expect weird dreams after this one.

Until Nov 24, Punta Della Dogana, pinaultcollection.com

8 Josefa Ntjam: swell of spaec(i)es

(Image credit: Josèfa Ntjam, swell ofspaec(i)es (2024), film render. Commissioned by LAS Art Foundation. Courtesy the artist, LAS Art Foundation, Galerie Poggi, Paris. © ADAGP, Paris, 2024)

A large blue triangle has landed in Venice’s art school. Inside the LAS Art Foundation has brought the work of Josefa Ntjam – an amalgam of moving image, sound by Fatima al Qadiiri and sculptural jellyfish made from bio-sourced materials and resihi mycelium. This is undoubtedly one of the most futuristic works on show at Venice drawing on African mythology, religious symbolism and science fiction. A talent to discover.

Until 24 Nov, Accademia di Belle Arti di Venezia, Fondamenta Zattere Allo Spirito Santo 423, 30123 las-art.foundation