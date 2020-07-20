Trending:

These are the UK’s most instagrammable secret beaches

    • Fall off the radar and in love with these secluded summer spots

    After months stuck on Zoom, and with lockdown restrictions easing ever so slightly, we’re all keen to set aside some time for a dreamy getaway in the British sunshine – with research from ONS indicating that 1 in 4 of us are ‘very likely’ to plan a summer staycation this year.

    But with more Brits staycationing than ever before, there’s a worry that if too many flock to the same places, social distancing guidelines could well be forgotten – as was seen with the overcrowding of several beaches on the Southern coastline back in June.

    And so a mighty dilemma falls upon us: choosing a staycation location that is both as breathtaking as the white sand beaches of Sicily but little known enough that it’s also SD-friendly.

    Although it might seem a mammoth task, ShowersToYou.co.uk has done the lion’s share, by searching Instagram to find the UK’s least tagged, and prettiest secret beaches for us to discover this summer.

    Topping the list with just four hashtags is Coves Haven beach. With high sand dunes and steep cliffs providing a beautiful view of Holy Island’s coast, this little-known gem is also the most remote beach on our list to visit.

    Up next with 27 hashtags is the award-winning Strathy Bay, situated in the Scottish Highlands. With the River Strathy on one side and the north coast’s epic cliffs on the other, this hidden spot was nominated as one of Scotland’s best beaches in 2019 and is well worth a visit.

    And renowned for its waterfalls, the Lake District has a plethora of beautiful spots dotted across its coastline. Take, Drigg, for example. The most popular of the least tagged beaches (garnering 658 hashtags), it’s a beautiful spot for a picnic and just so happens to be secluded enough that should a cheeky skinny dip be on the cards, well…who’s to know?

    As this round-up shows, England and Scotland are home to some of the most beautiful secret beaches we’ll come across. Staycation 2020 doesn’t seem so bad after-all, eh?

    Ranked in order of the least hashtags to the most, these are the UK’s top 15 secret beaches

    Coves Haven, Holy Island, England

    AKA: #coveshaven

    Total number of hashtags: 4

    Strathy Bay, Highland, Scotland

    AKA: #strathybay

    Total number of hashtags: 27

    Shepherd’s Chine, Isle of Wight

    AKA: #shepherdschine

    Total number of hashtags: 86

    Sinclairs Bay, Highland

    AKA: #sinclairs bay

    Total number of hashtags: 142

    Gammon Head Beach, Devon

    AKA: #gammonhead

    Total number of hashtags: 153

    Porthbeor, Cornwall

    AKA: #porthbeor, #porthbeorbeach

    Total number of hashtags: 188

    Oh my word -looking fine Porthbeor!

    Rumbling Kern, Northumberland, England

    AKA: #rumblingkern, #rumblingkernhowick

    Total number of hashtags: 244

    Speke’s Mill Mouth, Devon

    AKA: #spekesmillmouth, #spekesmillmouthbeach

    Total number of hashtags: 299

    Langamull Beach, Isle of Mull, Scotland

    AKA: #langamull, #langamullbeach

    Total number of hashtags: 314

    I 'should' have been looking for a new job when this photo was taken, I 'should' have been working hard to get that mortgage everyone has or those savings that will help me further down the line. But then I wouldn't have seen this sunset or the beauty of the highlands or become so content with the little things in life that are so often ignored. My outlook on life has changed these last few years and it is so important to value time more than money. Be who you are, not who the world wants you to be. Take time out to enjoy the world around you and never miss that sunset…it's free you know! 🌅 . . . #langamullbeach #summer2019 #unlimitedscotland #isleofmull #hiddenscotland #instascotland #exploremoreexpectmore #thegreatoutdoors #scothike #thisisscotland #fiftyshades_of_nature #scotlandisnow #highlandcollective #visitscotland #traveling_scotland #naturephotography #lovenature #ukscenery #igooutdoors #ukpotd #gloriousbritain #getoutside #ukhiddengems #scenicbritain #thisismyadventure #northernadventurer #womenwhoexplore #your_scotland #excellent_britain #genuinebritain

    Fidden, Isle of Mull

    AKA: #fidden, #fiddenbay, #fiddenbeach

    Total number of hashtags: 319

    Traeth Mawr, Glamorgan, Wales

    AKA: #traethmawr

    Total number of hashtags: 410

    Traeth Bychan Beach, Anglesey, Wales

    AKA: #traethbychan

    Total number of hashtags: 537

    Traeth Llynfn, Pembrokeshire, Wales

    AKA: #traethllyfn, #traethllyfnbeach

    Total number of hashtags: 583

    Drigg, Lake District, England

    AKA: #drigg

    Total number of hashtags: 658

