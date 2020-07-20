These are the UK’s most instagrammable secret beaches

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Fall off the radar and in love with these secluded summer spots

After months stuck on Zoom, and with lockdown restrictions easing ever so slightly, we’re all keen to set aside some time for a dreamy getaway in the British sunshine – with research from ONS indicating that 1 in 4 of us are ‘very likely’ to plan a summer staycation this year.

But with more Brits staycationing than ever before, there’s a worry that if too many flock to the same places, social distancing guidelines could well be forgotten – as was seen with the overcrowding of several beaches on the Southern coastline back in June.

And so a mighty dilemma falls upon us: choosing a staycation location that is both as breathtaking as the white sand beaches of Sicily but little known enough that it’s also SD-friendly.

Although it might seem a mammoth task, ShowersToYou.co.uk has done the lion’s share, by searching Instagram to find the UK’s least tagged, and prettiest secret beaches for us to discover this summer.

Topping the list with just four hashtags is Coves Haven beach. With high sand dunes and steep cliffs providing a beautiful view of Holy Island’s coast, this little-known gem is also the most remote beach on our list to visit.

Up next with 27 hashtags is the award-winning Strathy Bay, situated in the Scottish Highlands. With the River Strathy on one side and the north coast’s epic cliffs on the other, this hidden spot was nominated as one of Scotland’s best beaches in 2019 and is well worth a visit.

And renowned for its waterfalls, the Lake District has a plethora of beautiful spots dotted across its coastline. Take, Drigg, for example. The most popular of the least tagged beaches (garnering 658 hashtags), it’s a beautiful spot for a picnic and just so happens to be secluded enough that should a cheeky skinny dip be on the cards, well…who’s to know?

As this round-up shows, England and Scotland are home to some of the most beautiful secret beaches we’ll come across. Staycation 2020 doesn’t seem so bad after-all, eh?

Ranked in order of the least hashtags to the most, these are the UK’s top 15 secret beaches

Coves Haven, Holy Island, England

AKA: #coveshaven

Total number of hashtags: 4

Strathy Bay, Highland, Scotland

AKA: #strathybay

Total number of hashtags: 27

Shepherd’s Chine, Isle of Wight

AKA: #shepherdschine

Total number of hashtags: 86

Sinclairs Bay, Highland

AKA: #sinclairs bay

Total number of hashtags: 142

Gammon Head Beach, Devon

AKA: #gammonhead

Total number of hashtags: 153

Porthbeor, Cornwall

AKA: #porthbeor, #porthbeorbeach

Total number of hashtags: 188

Rumbling Kern, Northumberland, England

AKA: #rumblingkern, #rumblingkernhowick

Total number of hashtags: 244

Speke’s Mill Mouth, Devon

AKA: #spekesmillmouth, #spekesmillmouthbeach

Total number of hashtags: 299

Langamull Beach, Isle of Mull, Scotland

AKA: #langamull, #langamullbeach

Total number of hashtags: 314

Fidden, Isle of Mull

AKA: #fidden, #fiddenbay, #fiddenbeach

Total number of hashtags: 319

Traeth Mawr, Glamorgan, Wales

AKA: #traethmawr

Total number of hashtags: 410

Traeth Bychan Beach, Anglesey, Wales

AKA: #traethbychan

Total number of hashtags: 537

Traeth Llynfn, Pembrokeshire, Wales

AKA: #traethllyfn, #traethllyfnbeach

Total number of hashtags: 583

Drigg, Lake District, England

AKA: #drigg

Total number of hashtags: 658