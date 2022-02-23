Treehouse getaway: The Orchard at Fenny Castle, Somerset

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prefer a staycation? Become a treetop traveller in the Dabinett Treehouse

If there was one good thing that came with travel restrictions it was a growing appreciation for staycations. Simple and nostalgic, I’ve found that chucking everything into the car and venturing to a UK destination provides the same respite as 10 days away. One internet trawl of ‘treehouse getaway’ (yes, the addiction to a British trip has gotten that bad), threw up The Orchard at Fenny Castle. Intrigued, I clicked through to Canopy and Stars to find two high end hygge hideaways in the depths of Somerset.

Perfectly proportioned, positioned and peaceful, this treehouse getaway is nothing of the slap-dash DIY cabins of my childhood. They are state-of-the-art structures that are made for relaxing and I mean really relaxing. Turn off your wifi and revel in Somerset signal tendencies to be free of notifications and truly immersed in nature. Something we all need now the commutes, meal planning and in-person meetings are in full flow again.

The Décor

Just when you thought there was no way that you could fit all of your luggage into a treehouse the architects have truly made a tardis. A double bed, shower room, kitchen and living area fit into the treehouse like a glove – the result of masterful work with a tape measure.

Draped with cosy rugs and invitingly worn leather furniture, the treehouse is as warming as it is functional. And, the wood burner (which is easy to light – believe me, a beauty writer can do it!) heats the space in minutes.

Oh, you want a macchiato? The sky high accommodation is kitted out with a coffee machine so you can get your caffeine fix.

The Great Outdoors

Quite literally living in the treetops, this treehouse getaway is perfect for the green-fingered. Surrounded by woodland walks, rural pathways and haven’s for birds you can get lost in Wookey for hours.

Whether you’re a keen hiker (you should probably check out our round-up of the best UK hikes, here) or prefer to end up at the local pub, there is a route for everyone. Speaking of, I would make sure that you have waterproofs, wellies and workout leggings packed so you can traverse the land in style.

Naturally, the founders of the treehouse getaway have a passion for protecting the planet. Not only do of their treehouses merge naturally into the skyline but they also protect surrounding habitats and wildlife too. Excitingly, a third one is being unveiled in Summer which means more bookings will open up.

On top of that, they have meticulously sourced the most sustainable coffee, cleaning products, electric car charging points and bed linen for your stay. And, Bramley toiletries sit comfortably in the bathroom door thanks to their luxurious scents and sustainability credentials.

Spa Treatments

A warm bath is the perfect remedy for a long day outdoors. That’s why I nearly burst when I spotted the giant spa-like bubble bath that sits on the entrance balcony. Throw in your best bath products, fill your lungs with fresh air and always have a warm towel ready for when you’ve finished your dip – particularly in February.

For the days when a soak just won’t cut it, The Orchard team has a qualified massage therapist on hand. Whether you have a hankering for hot stones or your deep tissue needs some TLC, all of the massages can be performed inside or outdoors. You can find out more about what’s on offer here.

Where to eat

Just because you are nestled in nature doesn’t mean you can’t have great food. From the loaf left in the treehouse to the array of pubs nearby, you’ll get the best of west country. The Pheasant Inn, The Burcott and the Ring O’Bells are all walkable. And, they tick the classic British staycation boxes: fish and chips, great booze and interesting locals.

If you’d prefer to cook, the staff are always on hand to help. Craving hot chocolate? Christian, the founder, will deliver the ingredients himself – I’m telling you this from first hand experience.

The Dabinett treehouse can be booked via Canopy and Stars for £205 p/n. Book now.