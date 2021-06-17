Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Electric cars accounted for 6.6% of new car sales last year, and their popularity is only set to skyrocket further in 2021. Erin Baker talks us through this year's best in show.

Thinking of going green? Here are the very best electric cars 2021 has to offer.

Skoda Enyaq iV

Price from: £31,995

Max range: 256 miles

Just a year ago, the thought of buying a fully electric, large family SUV for under £60,000 was unimaginable, because batteries cost so much that all electric cars were super expensive. But suddenly here we are, with a large electric SUV for £35,000, which is a normal price for a petrol or diesel SUV. Go for the lower-priced 60 version, and the base trim, too. Loads of space, smooth, comfortable and good infotainment system.

Audi RS E-tron GT

Price from: £110,950

Max range: 283 miles

Incredibly sexy electric supercar but with space for four adults and a huge boot, too. It comes with a a six-figure price tag but if you’re in the market for a car with sustainable credentials that’s super fast and fun to drive, this is the baby. It’s up against the Porsche Taycan, but we’d take this – way more space and comfort, with little drop-off in performance.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Price from: £40,270

Max range: 379 miles

First fully electric SUV from Ford. A more sporty design means less headroom but you get cool stuff like “Untamed” drive mode that even produces some fake engine noise. There are also some futuristic tech additions like a digital lit-up keypad on the door to key in a code to unlock the car rather than use anything as old-fashioned as “a key”. Go for the extended-range version for minimum recharging.

Fiat 500e

Price from: £19,995

Max range: 199 miles

The above range is for the Long Range model, but for most buyers, the City Range version, with a max range of 115 miles (so probably more like 80 or 90 in real life), may well suit them fine, because this dinky Italian car is not for long journeys. What a stylish, contemporary teamed design though for this loveable, iconic car. And with recycled marine waste inside, too.

Tesla Model 3

Price from: £40,990

Max range: 348 miles

Tesla remains, for now, class leader in electric ownership, by virtue of its super-fast and easy-to-use public charging network, which lets you know on the satnav in real time, how many charging bays are in use at any stop, and reroutes you to the next available point on your journey. The vegan interiors are delightfully minimalist, light, airy and comfortable on long journeys and the massive touchscreen is easy to use. Like a lot of electric cars, you can pay more for a long-range version.

Volkswagen ID4

Price from: £37,800

Max range: 310 miles

VW has launched its electric SUV in the UK ni the most expensive, First Edition, version first, but cheaper ones will follow, with less any interiors and a shorter range, but should fall under the £35,000 cap for the Government £2,500 grant. We like the uber chunky looks of this glossy family car. It’s easy to drive, although feels quite wide, and has a cool white steering wheel and rocker switch to change drove modes.

Peugeot e-208

Price from: £25,050

Max range: 217 miles

This won the Erin Baker Car of the Year at the 2021 Auto Trader New Car Awards, thanks to its brilliant sporty looks and paint jobs, lovely lounge fabrics inside and twirling 3D graphics. It also has pretty much double the range of other cool electric city cars. Plus, Peugeot reliability is now pretty good. The perfect small electric car.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Price from: £53,155

Max range: 259 miles

Expensive for a small SUV, but it’s a lovely thing – supremely safe, light, comfortable and with Volvo’s new connectivity which uses Google, so you get Google Maps for the satnav. Sustainable interior with a lovey wool option and open-grain woods. The “Recharge” badge denotes both pure electric and plug-in hybrid Volvos, so it’s the P8 Recharge you’re looking for if you want a fully electric experience.