Qatar Airways is offering teachers free return flights to anywhere in the world

Due to the travel restrictions, many people have had to rearrange or cancel their planned holidays abroad this year. While a number of Brits decided on staycations once the strict lockdown restrictions were lifted, it hasn’t stopped travel enthusiasts from daydreaming about their next getaway.

Well, if you’re a teacher you could soon be jetting off for free thanks to a new promotion from Qatar Airways.

To celebrate World Teacher’s Day, the airline is offering free return economy flights to hotspots across the globe, with 90 dreamy destinations including LA, Sao Paulo and Paris.

So what do you have to do to get your hands on free tickets for a bit of globetrotting?

It’s as simple as registering for free on the Qatar Airways website, and you’ll also receive a bonus 50% off another return ticket so that you’re not travelling alone. Time to pick your favourite friend or family member…

Dates are redeemable until 30th September 2021, when we’re hoping travel restrictions will have eased.

There are 21,000 tickets available, and entries close at 2am on Thursday 8th October – so if you want to make the most of it, you’d better be speedy.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: ‘We at Qatar Airways are incredibly grateful for the commitment and hard work of teaching professionals around the world who continue to educate our young people in these times of uncertainty.

‘We know that it has not been an easy task, yet teachers have been incredibly resourceful, turning to online learning and other methods.

‘As the largest airline flying consistently throughout the pandemic, we have also supported students in recent weeks by flying to wherever they need to be to start their studies on charter as well as scheduled flights.

‘As an airline, we firmly believe in the importance of education and are committed to lending our support to educational causes.’

Go, go, go!