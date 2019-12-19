Why go

Nothing says cosy like a weekend in the Cotswolds, and The Lygon Arms is the epitome of this. In the middle of the so-quaint-it’s-not-even-funny Broadway, it is set in a 17th-century coaching inn, and retains all of its historical charm.

Stepping into the hotel is a little bit like stepping into Hogwarts, but even cosier (and quirkier). Wood panelling, dark stone floors, plenty of tartan and roaring fires? It’s hard to imagine a more perfect winter break, though I’m sure it’s pretty lovely in summer too.

The room

There are six types of room at The Lygon Arms, from the cosy to the master suite, and each carries on with the ‘country bolthole’ theme in its unique way. Expect antique furniture, original paintings and plenty of period features, with the all the mod cons of course: king beds, TV and wifi and gigantic bathtubs and showers.

We stayed in one of the gorgeous Coach House suites, which had an added living space which was perfect to snuggle and watch daytime Christmas movies in (don’t judge).

The vibe

The hotel describes its own atmospheric vibe perfectly on its site: ‘Imagine a hotel where roaring log-burning open fireplaces hint at its roots dating from the 1300’s. Picture a Great Hall with a vaulted ceiling and original wood panelling built in the seventeenth century. Visit a hotel that has been coloured by the characters of history.’

There are so many nooks and crannies, it’s all too easy to lose an hour or two escaping from all your worries, perhaps nestled in a comfy leather chair, reading a book by the fire.

The food

Apologies for yet another Harry Potter reference, but the main Lygon bar & grill restaurant is not unlike the Great Hall. When we visit, it is dominated by a gorgeous Christmas tree, but its many oil paintings, hunting paraphernalia and statement fireplace are the main event all year round.

The food is what you’d expect from a luxury country hotel: a seasonal British menu that uses the highest-quality local produce in an imaginative way. We feasted on beef wellington, glazed carrots and mac ‘n’ cheese, and whilst we were too full to manage a dessert, the menu looked very tasty indeed.

The spa

It wouldn’t be a proper country break without a spa now would it? You wouldn’t think it from the outside, but the hotel has an idyllic little spa tucked away near the private gardens. The main pool area is something out of a Wes Anderson film, thanks to pastel tiles and retro details. Make sure you fit in time for a massage, as they are heavenly.

How to book

Nights from £250 per night per person. Book here.