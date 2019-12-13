Apparently 1 in 10 people would rather give up sex than Netflix

Netflix and no chill, thanks

Do you love Netflix and Spotify enough to give up sex? Meat? Your social media profiles?

A surprising number of people have revealed that they’d rather have streaming subscription services over all of the above.

Research by leading saving’s site VoucherCodes.co.uk found that the rise in popularity of subscription services has led to greater numbers of us opting to stay in and skipping day-to-day plans so they can save money for special experiences with their friends.

The study surveyed over 2,200 people across the country to find out what we could live without, and when it comes to millennials it’s all about JOMO (joy of missing out) over FOMO.

A quarter of the participants would rather give up drinking than Netflix, with just shy of a fifth preferring to go vegan. Fifteen per cent would give up social media and 11% would give up their sex lives. All for Bird Box and Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends re-runs.

Are subscriptions really that important to us? The survey found that 25% admit that they spend the equivalent of one working day watching Netflix every week, while a fifth admit they listen to music on Spotify for at least an hour every day. In contrast, the average millennial will spend scarcely three hours (203 minutes) a week with their friends yet spend over an hour (82 minutes) swiping on Tinder.

Anita Naik, Lifestyle Editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk, said: ‘Far from feeling anxious about missing out on events, Brits are increasingly taking pleasure in skipping plans so that they can enjoy their own company at home. The desire to save ­­­money polled as the most common reason for JOMO now being twice as popular as FOMO. However, this isn’t at the expense of quality time with friends as splashing the cash on experiences to create memories is the priority over materialistic possessions.

‘The research has found that the rise of JOMO has largely been born out of the subscription economy, with millennials in particular becoming tied to the likes of their mobile phones and Netflix. This stranglehold on their day-to-day life means some millennials are now happier to give up alcohol, social media and sex than their subscriptions!’

Well, Ru Paul’s Drag Race is staple weekend viewing…