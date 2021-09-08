Easy escape: Kingsland Locke, Dalston

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If I told you you could stay in one of London’s vibiest areas for just over a hundred pounds a night, would you believe me? If the answer is no, then you need to check out the newly opened Kingsland Docke, pronto.

It is the latest addition to the Locke family (the fourth in London), known for its signature affordable studio apartments and colourful decor. Located in one of London’s most eclectic neighbourhoods, Dalston, Kingsland Locke house 124s rooms, as well as an on-site microbrewery and gin distillery, all-day restaurant, complimentary co-working space, workout studio and coffee shop. As you enter by day, you’re greeted with a light and airy atrium space which transforms to a lively restaurant and bar come nightfall.

The interiors of Kingsland Locke have been conceived by East London-based studio Red Deer, who have taken design inspiration from the vibrant colours and scenes of the surrounding Dalston neighbourhood for the shared living spaces. This translates into peach corridors, a green and white tiled reception decked with plants and a dining area with metallic details and bright pops of colour in the furnishings.

In contrast, the rooms observe a more muted palette, thanks to dark wooden floors, grey marble-style countertops and nature-inspired green velvet sofas and beds. All studios feature fully-equipped kitchens complete with high spec appliances, and convenient storage is present throughout, including the tiled bathrooms. Ideal for longer stays.

For breakfast and lunch, Shaman serves third-wave coffee and grab-and-go items to guests and passersby, such as freshly prepared pastries, sandwiches and salads. But dinner is where the party’s truly at. Kingsland Locke is home to KRAFT Dalston, an exciting new food and drink venture formed between German Kraft Brewery, Jim and Tonic Distillery and Le Bab. It also boasts a gin distillery and microbrewery on site, reducing the outlet’s CO2 footprint by 75% by eliminating any unnecessary packaging and deliveries to the site.

For food, Le Bab serves up its modern take on the traditional kebab. Order a few dishes to share – the padron peppers, hummus, Turkish Korean fried chicken and garlic butter naan are to die for – but keep the kebab for yourself, it’s too good to share. You’ll still be dreaming of the pork Shawarma, a succulent and juicy organic pork served with sweet pickled cucumber and a fresh Chermoula mayo, and the double cooked fries, long after you’ve eaten them.

Opening rates are from £115 per night.