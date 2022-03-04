Easy Escapes: Kimpton Fizroy, Russell Square

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Why go

Check in to Kimpton Fitzroy to be treated like royalty. We don’t mean red carpets and private dining rooms, we mean being treated like you are the only guest at the hotel. As soon as you walk in, you feel welcome. The staff are kind, caring and attentive. But not overly – they know you’re here to relax and enjoy and they want to make sure that that definitely happens. The outside of the building is incredibly impressive (it has serious old-London vibes) and the interior is just the same.

The vibe

The interior is a mixture of classic Victorian heritage, with smatterings of contemporary architecture. On the ground floor, there are three places to relax. Fitz’s, a dark, brooding and opulent cocktail bar that makes a mean dirty martini; Burr & Co – the hotel’s coffee shop, where you can sit with your laptop and work or wait for 5 pm when all hotel guests are treated to an hour of free beer and wine; and The Palm Court – a serene greenhouse-style area that is the perfect setting for a glass of champagne.

The rooms

There are 334 rooms and suites to choose from, and if you can, go for a suite. The bath on a raised platform in the corner of your bedroom allows you to live your ultimate hotel fantasy. The decor is minimal but cosy with pops of colour in the soft furnishings. It makes you feel at home as soon as you walk in. The beds are, as you would expect, cloud-like and Crital-style doors in the bathroom could be straight out of a design magazine.

The food

The onsite restaurant is Galvin Bar & Grill and the mouthwatering menu has everything to offer for a full surf and turf dining experience. The Galvin brothers wanted to create a modern take on the British bar and grill and they succeeded. It’s a smart affair, but not intimidatingly so. The staff, as you would expect, are happy to answer any request. Like whether it’s ok to have pudding delivered to your room? Of course, it is.

Go for the glorious filet steak and Carlingford rock oysters, stay for the marmite infused bread. To die for.

How to book

You can book online or by calling +44 (0)20 7530 1800. Rooms start at £309.