I'm a fashion editor living in Paris - these are 7 independent French brands I've discovered

Since moving to Paris one of my favourite pastimes is pottering through the city streets, matcha in hand and doing a spot of window shopping. As a fashion editor, I've amassed a lengthy directory of brands to know and just when I thought it had reached capacity, I find myself in Paris, THE home of independent brands.

French women have long been the go-to for effortless style inspiration and chic Parisian brands are the backbone of a French woman's wardrobe. From easy wardrobe staples, elevated basics or expert leather goods, Parisian brands are always my port-of-call.

Nothing beats strolling through the streets of Paris but if you can't make it to the French capital, I've shared seven of my favourite French independents for you to shop. Each unique, considered and leaning into the nonchalance of French dressing that is loved so much.

LEMAIRE

Lemaire has fast become one of my favourite French brands and one that speaks to my sense of style. It hones in on classics with a subtle twist, in warm shades.

SOEUR

Conceived by sister duo Domitille and Angélique, Soeur's pieces are crafted to perfection, with an emphasis on naturally derived materials and pieces to withstand trends.

TAMMY & BENJAMIN

I discovered Tammy & Benjamin when meandering through the city on foot and couldn't help but to pop in a marvel at the bags. To me, its bags are synonymous with French women's style. Expect to find vintage-style purses, patent sheen and twisted chain handles.

REPETTO

First founded over 75 years ago with the mission of crafting ballerina shoes with excellence, Repetto's storefront exists in one of the most beautiful corners of Paris, Opera. Since its inception, Repetto has sought to use its expertise to craft a whole manner of leather goods, including pouches and hard-wearing ballerina flats.

TRESSÉ

Choosing to partner with ateliers worldwide, Tressé comprises an array of homewares, joyous prints and conscious fabrication made for the discerning and fashion-forward woman.

ROSAÉ PARIS

Think timeless pieces with a voguish lilt (as its designs comprise trends with longevity), Rosaé Paris is an independent brand with a considered capsule of cotton dresses, a casual approach to tailoring and outerwear.

PETIT BATEAU

Master of cotton-rich basics for the entire family, French favourite and heritage brand Petit Bateau is the place to visit when thinking about the foundations of your wardrobe.