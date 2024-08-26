I'm a fashion editor living in Paris - these are 7 independent French brands I've discovered
Yours truly, a Parisian potterer
Since moving to Paris one of my favourite pastimes is pottering through the city streets, matcha in hand and doing a spot of window shopping. As a fashion editor, I've amassed a lengthy directory of brands to know and just when I thought it had reached capacity, I find myself in Paris, THE home of independent brands.
French women have long been the go-to for effortless style inspiration and chic Parisian brands are the backbone of a French woman's wardrobe. From easy wardrobe staples, elevated basics or expert leather goods, Parisian brands are always my port-of-call.
Nothing beats strolling through the streets of Paris but if you can't make it to the French capital, I've shared seven of my favourite French independents for you to shop. Each unique, considered and leaning into the nonchalance of French dressing that is loved so much.
LEMAIRE
Lemaire has fast become one of my favourite French brands and one that speaks to my sense of style. It hones in on classics with a subtle twist, in warm shades.
SOEUR
Conceived by sister duo Domitille and Angélique, Soeur's pieces are crafted to perfection, with an emphasis on naturally derived materials and pieces to withstand trends.
TAMMY & BENJAMIN
I discovered Tammy & Benjamin when meandering through the city on foot and couldn't help but to pop in a marvel at the bags. To me, its bags are synonymous with French women's style. Expect to find vintage-style purses, patent sheen and twisted chain handles.
REPETTO
First founded over 75 years ago with the mission of crafting ballerina shoes with excellence, Repetto's storefront exists in one of the most beautiful corners of Paris, Opera. Since its inception, Repetto has sought to use its expertise to craft a whole manner of leather goods, including pouches and hard-wearing ballerina flats.
TRESSÉ
Choosing to partner with ateliers worldwide, Tressé comprises an array of homewares, joyous prints and conscious fabrication made for the discerning and fashion-forward woman.
ROSAÉ PARIS
Think timeless pieces with a voguish lilt (as its designs comprise trends with longevity), Rosaé Paris is an independent brand with a considered capsule of cotton dresses, a casual approach to tailoring and outerwear.
PETIT BATEAU
Master of cotton-rich basics for the entire family, French favourite and heritage brand Petit Bateau is the place to visit when thinking about the foundations of your wardrobe.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.
-
How my turbulent childhood pushed me into an obsession with wellness
“I realised that wellness felt like some insurance that I would not end up in my mother’s position.”
By Chelsea Bieker
-
This brown suede jacket is dominating AW24—these are the chicest styles
This much-coveted jacket is selling out everywhere
By Avalon Afriyie
-
You need to try these unexpected colour pairings for Autumn/Winter 2024
Shades made to mix and match
By Jazzria Harris