I'm a fashion editor living in Paris - these are 7 independent French brands I've discovered

Yours truly, a Parisian potterer

Influencers wearing French independent fashion brands
(Image credit: @frannyfyne, @aidabadji_, @ruerodier)
Avalon Afriyie
Since moving to Paris one of my favourite pastimes is pottering through the city streets, matcha in hand and doing a spot of window shopping. As a fashion editor, I've amassed a lengthy directory of brands to know and just when I thought it had reached capacity, I find myself in Paris, THE home of independent brands.

French women have long been the go-to for effortless style inspiration and chic Parisian brands are the backbone of a French woman's wardrobe. From easy wardrobe staples, elevated basics or expert leather goods, Parisian brands are always my port-of-call.

Nothing beats strolling through the streets of Paris but if you can't make it to the French capital, I've shared seven of my favourite French independents for you to shop. Each unique, considered and leaning into the nonchalance of French dressing that is loved so much.

LEMAIRE

Lemaire has fast become one of my favourite French brands and one that speaks to my sense of style. It hones in on classics with a subtle twist, in warm shades.

Lemaire Asymmetric Wool-Blend Cardigan
Asymmetric Wool-Blend Cardigan

Twist-Front Cotton-Poplin Wrap shirt

Twist-Front Cotton-Poplin Wrap Shirt

Lemaire Twisted Belted Tapered Jeans
Twisted Belted Tapered Jeans

Ribbed-Knit Top
Ribbed-Knit Top

SOEUR

Conceived by sister duo Domitille and Angélique, Soeur's pieces are crafted to perfection, with an emphasis on naturally derived materials and pieces to withstand trends.

Soeur Come Jacket
Soeur Jacket

Soeur Suzette Bag
Soeur Suzette Bag

Soeur Chance Blouse
Soeur Chance Blouse

Soeur Top Turin Beige
Top Turin Beige

TAMMY & BENJAMIN

I discovered Tammy & Benjamin when meandering through the city on foot and couldn't help but to pop in a marvel at the bags. To me, its bags are synonymous with French women's style. Expect to find vintage-style purses, patent sheen and twisted chain handles.

TAMMY & BENJAMIN Emma in Brown
Emma

TAMMY & BENJAMIN Thea Mini - Colourblock Art Deco
Thea Mini

TAMMY & BENJAMIN Jeanne Baguette - Black
Jeanne Baguette

TAMMY & BENJAMIN Blake - Ivory
Blake

REPETTO

First founded over 75 years ago with the mission of crafting ballerina shoes with excellence, Repetto's storefront exists in one of the most beautiful corners of Paris, Opera. Since its inception, Repetto has sought to use its expertise to craft a whole manner of leather goods, including pouches and hard-wearing ballerina flats.

Repetto Lisbeth Ballet Flats
Lisbeth Ballet Flats

Repetto Poids Plume Bag
Poids Plume Bag

Repetto Sophia Ballet Flats - Satin
Sophia Ballet Flats

Repetto Lilouh Ballet Flats
Lilouh Ballet Flats

TRESSÉ

Choosing to partner with ateliers worldwide, Tressé comprises an array of homewares, joyous prints and conscious fabrication made for the discerning and fashion-forward woman.

Silk Blouse
Silk Blouse

Tressé Paris Silk Pants
Silk Pants

Tressé Paris Halter Top
Halter Top

Washed Denim, Wide Cut
Washed Denim Jeans

ROSAÉ PARIS

Think timeless pieces with a voguish lilt (as its designs comprise trends with longevity), Rosaé Paris is an independent brand with a considered capsule of cotton dresses, a casual approach to tailoring and outerwear.

Rosaé Paris Le Timeo
Le Timeo

Le Jerome
Le Jerome

Rosaé Paris Le Valerio
Le Valerio

Le Clouet
Le Clouet

PETIT BATEAU

Master of cotton-rich basics for the entire family, French favourite and heritage brand Petit Bateau is the place to visit when thinking about the foundations of your wardrobe.

Petit Bateau Women's Iconic Plain Short-Sleeved Rib Knit T-Shirt
Iconic Plain Short-Sleeved Rib Knit T-Shirt

Petit Bateau Women's Iconic Thin Cotton Strappy Top
Iconic Thin Cotton Strappy Top

Women's Iconic Cotton Tank Top
Iconic Cotton Tank Top

Petit Bateau Women's Iconic Long-Sleeved Plain Rib Knit T-Shirt
Iconic Long-Sleeved Plain Rib Knit T-Shirt

Avalon Afriyie
Avalon Afriyie
Freelance Contributor

Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.

