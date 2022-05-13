Home House – a stately home from home in the centre of London

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Vibe

Established in the 18th Century and designed by George III’s architect, Home House is undeniably opulent, oozing luxury from every champagne pour. No need to pack your corsets or tiaras though as somehow Home House manages to combine regal elegance with casual comfort and whether you’re in your jeans or evening dress you’ll fit in just perfectly.

Although notorious on the party scene, Home House also offers an oasis of calm within which to escape the bustle of London outside. Split across 3 interlinked townhouses the private members club offers a variety of bars and restaurants, a gym, sauna and steam room, however the lucky news is you don’t have to be a member to experience how the other half live; as you can now book yourself a stay in one of the club’s 23 rooms. So what are you waiting for?

The Rooms

Categorised as club rooms, feature rooms and suites, each and every room at Home House has been individually designed to blend Georgian grandeur with all the luxury and mod cons you’d hope to see today. We stayed in the quite frankly palatial Lady Islington suite which was larger than most London flats! Complete with 4 poster bed, walk in wardrobe, chez lounge and writing console from which to conduct your correspondence the suite conjures notions of Bridgerton, the only thing missing: Regé-Jean Page. The Lady Islington bathroom suite deserves a whole paragraph to itself. His and hers sinks, one of the most powerful showers we’ve experienced and a bath so deep you almost need a lifejacket. Combine this with wall to ceiling red marble cut from the same stone as that used in St Paul’s Cathedral, luxurious Penhaligans toiletries and fluffy monogrammed towels to create the perfect pamper palace.

The Food

With food and drink served across 3 bars, 3 lounges or drawing rooms, the main restaurant and a courtyard garden, there’s no chance of your glass running dry. We reclined for a couple of hours in the drawing room sharing some champagne, nocellara olives and truffle fries, whilst the gentleman next to us had tea and porridge and the table opposite partook in a spot of afternoon tea. The point being; it’s a home from home vibe and almost anything you fancy is possible.

Next we moved to the main restaurant, no need to change outfit, and took a window seat overlooking Portman Square. Designed by Russell Sage the ornate cornicing and ceiling, thick, full height velvet drapes and sumptuous fabrics and textiles are sympathetically designed whilst modern artwork brings the space back to this century and offers an interesting talking point should the conversation run thin. We dined on the coronation chicken terrine, a triumph, and the wye valley asparagus was equally delicious. The pea and asparagus risotto was earthy and pleasant but like many a risotto lacked a full flavour punch. The chicken ballotine with chorizo and butterbeans was perfectly cooked and the roast pineapple with coconut sorbet, chilli and lime was the perfect end to a well put together meal. The restaurant defines itself as “Brasserie-style dining, showcasing the very best of seasonal British produce” and they’ve nailed just that.

Breakfast serves up all the classics and done exceptionally well. The perfect poached egg benedict, freshly squeezed juice (not your shop bought concentrate here!) and zesty crushed avo on toast completed our line up. You can tell a lot about a venue on the quality of their sausage and we can confirm the sausage at Home House is top notch, likewise the hash browns.

Home House isn’t your average London hotel. There’s over 200 years of history poured into every nook and cranny and the experience is eccentric, grand and unique. If you’re bored of the white walls and uniformed soulless experience on offer elsewhere across the capital then be sure to book a room at Home House for your next London visit, we can assure you you won’t be disappointed.

Visit the Home House website to book your stay, rooms start at £269 per night.