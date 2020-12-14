Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The location

We’d be lying if we said travel wasn’t different this year, with the pandemic putting most international trips on hold. But the good news is that means there’s never been a better time to explore what’s right on our doorstep.

The Lake District is one of the UK’s most revered beauty spots, and for good reason. Rolling hills, never-ending waterfalls and still lakes, it’s the nature lover’s dream and there’s only one way to truly embrace it: glamping. You still get the scenery, but you get all the mod cons too, excellent news if you don’t love nature quite enough to sleep in a damp tent.

Experience Freedom from the Caravan and Motorhome Club (which also owns a beautiful site in Brighton) has unveiled some state of the art glamping pods in its Troutbeck location, and it’s the perfect place to experience the changing seasons.

The room

Glamping cabins are the newest addition to the Experience Freedom range of accommodation, sleeping up to six people through an ingenious use of space.

The pods offer a super stylish living area featuring statement floors and a Scandi-chic kitchen, which leads into a secondary dining area with pull-out double bed. Children can sleep in the fun raised bunk bed area, and the corner sofa in the living space also doubles up as a bed.

Modern insulation and wide, double glazed doors ensure maximum warmth whatever the weather, and the contemporary bathroom doesn’t disappoint either. Finally, the integrated veranda provides the perfect space for outdoor entertaining.

You really must

Make the most of the surrounding area. The Troutbeck Head Campsite in the Lake District is set in the classically beautiful North Lakeland countryside and is just four miles from Ullswater. Nestled in a picturesque valley, the campsite is a perfect location for nature lovers and walkers as it offers easy access to numerous lakes, mountains, valleys and rivers. The campsite has a play area and games room and offers some dog-friendly accommodation.

The Aira Force waterfall walk is less than a 10 minute drive away, whilst the famous Lake Windermere a mere 30 minutes. Make sure you book yourself onto a boat ride (or water sports if the weather permits) to take it all in.

COVID 19 safety measures

The Club’s network of campsites takes the health and safety of its members seriously. Everyone on site is asked to participate in a voluntary COVID self-health check before arriving on campsites, while person to person contact is avoided where possible (for examples, keys are deposited in a box on check out).

Booking information

Experience Freedom already has glamping units at its campsites in Coniston in the Lake District, the Cotswolds, Brighton, London, the Surrey Hills and Kent. The units range from glamping pods and Airstream caravans to yurts and camping pods, and prices start from £39 per night (based on a midweek stay during low season, a min. two night stay).

You can also save up to £20 per night (based on a minimum two-night stay) in Experience Freedom’s Glaping sale, details below:

Use code WINTER20 to save £20 per night on luxury glamping pod stays in January and February, making prices from £39 per night

Use code SPRING10 to save £10 per night on stays in a luxury glamping pod, plush glamping cabin or rustic yurt in March, April and May, meaning stays start from just £49 per night

Use code SUMMER10 to save £10 per night on Sunday to Thursday night stays in a luxury glamping pod, plush glamping cabin or rustic yurt in June and July, meaning stays start from just £49 per night