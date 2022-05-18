Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The historical city of Bath is one of the most bustling in the UK, offering everything from great food to hotels and of course, those thermae baths. Plus, it’s a short train journey from London. Here’s everything you need to know if you want to spend the weekend in Bath.

Where to stay

If you want to be in the thick of it all, then you won’t find a better hotel than No.15 – though don’t worry, it’s tucked away down a grand but quiet side street so that you can enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep.

Taking inspiration from its Regency surroundings, this decadent boutique hotel combines historical details with eye-catching objects d’art and plush furnishings. Each of its 36 bedrooms is completely unique, and whether snug or grand, they feel luxurious and put a smile on your face thanks to little touches such as tea amenities inside dollhouses and marble bathrooms. We love the little extension in the form of our Pantry full of complimentary treats too.

Rates for No. 15 by GuestHouse, Bath start at £162 room only.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Where to eat

If you’re already staying at No.15, then it would be a shame not to try out the tasty dishes at their restaurant. The chefs source ingredients responsibly, seasonally and, where possible, locally. Buxton Butchers supply the meat from sustainably reared traditional British breeds. Local, family-run grocers, Lovejoys, source the fresh fruit and veg. As for bread and baked goodies, there’s nowhere better than beloved Bath Institution, Bertinet Bakery. The results are moreish dishes such as Heritage carrots, pistachio, ewes curd, pomegranate, rose vinaigrette, Confit of pork belly, crackling, Somerset cider pickled radishes, cauliflower and Cherry Bakewell tart with cherry sorbet.

If it’s a delicious roast you’re after, then head straight to the Hare & Hounds, which serve up amazing views of the city, as well as huge Yorkshire puddings.

Where to spa

You simply shouldn’t go to Bath if you’re not going to visit its iconic Thermae Spa, which is the only day spa using the city’s natural springs. The hot springs in Bath, from which the City derives its name, are a wonderful, natural resource which deliver over one million litres of mineral-rich water every day. Uniquely in the UK, the mineral water is hot. The water fell as rain around 10,000 years ago and then sank to a depth of about 2km below the earth’s surface.

For just £38 per person, you can access the spa facilities for two hours. These include steam rooms, an ice room, celestial relaxation room, experience showers and our personal highlight, the hot rooftop pool which offers unbeatable views of the city’s historical buildings. You can also book treatments such as facials and massages, though these are of course extra. Whilst you can usually walk in anytime during the week, you are advised to book ahead at weekends.

What to do

Spa aside, there’s so much to do in Bath, whether you’re into shopping (the independent shops are amazing there) or historical attractions. Some suggestions include: Prior Park Gardens, Bath Abbey, the Fashion Museum, the Roman Baths, the Royal Crescent Hotel and the Bridgerton Walking Tour.