Easy Escapes: 100 Queen’s Gate Hotel London

Looking for a city spot that lands you in a prime location for West London wandering and also offers a unique blend of Victorian charm and modem comforts? Look no further than 100 Queen’s Gate Hotel London, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton.

Why Go

Nestled in the heart of South Kensington, it’s a grand affair from the moment you reach the entrance. As the former home of Victorian aristocrat William Alexander, it oozes luxury – but don’t let the quiet opulence intimidate you. The staff are exceptional, ensuring your every need is taken care of in a friendly and welcoming manner, and they’ll make you feel incredibly relaxed and at home. From the delicious cocktails at the ESQ bar to the exquisite plates at W/A Restaurant, you’ll check in – and be reluctant to check out.

The Vibe

The hotel is the perfect mix of classic and contemporary. From the outset, the building exudes old London glamour, and inside it retains that historic grandeur while also incorporating a more modern feel thanks to the plush furnishings. Take your pick of places to settle down – the ESQ bar tucked under the main entrance is the place to go for a cosy atmosphere to sip a crafted cocktail, and the Botanica room is utterly grid worthy – get your Instagram shots in this beautifully decorated atrium, complete with cherry blossom and lavish greenery.

The rooms

A visit to 100 Queen’s Gate Hotel requires a stay in an impressive King Duplex Suite. The split level suite includes a charming downstairs living area dressed with navy and gold accents, making it a place of pure splendour. Upstairs, you’ll find a king bedroom with a bed so comfy you’ll be dozing off as soon as your head hits the pillow. The suite boasts the usual modcons – a complimentary mini bar, TV, bathrobes and slippers – and is both comfy and chic.

The food

The hotel’s onsite eaterie, W/A Restaurant and Bar, offers European dishes with a modern twist and is open for all day dining. It’s also where you’ll find a delicious breakfast waiting for you in the morning, with cooked and continental options available. Light and airy with brass fittings, original fireplaces and lashings of velvet, it’s elegant and sophisticated without being intimidatingly fancy.

At dinner, start with half a dozen oysters before sinking your teeth into a mouthwatering rib-eye steak – or, opt for their waffle burger special for something a little different. Washed down with something from their selection of bubbles, naturally. Oh, and save some space for the Chocolate liégeois. Heavenly.

How to book

For more information about 100 Queen’s Gate Hotel London, or to book a room, visit their website at www.100queensgate.com or call +44 (0)20 7373 7878.